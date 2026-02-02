Utah Opens Week Against Vancouver 

The Mammoth will host the Canucks for the second game in the season series

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Vancouver (18-31-6) vs Utah (28-23-4)

WHEN: Feb. 2, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah has a 28-23-4 record this season and is 6-3-1 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth just wrapped up a successful first month of 2026 with a 10-4-1 record.
  • With 60 points the Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division and are in the first wild card spot.
  • The Mammoth lost its most recent game to the Dallas Stars, 3-2.
    • Kailer Yamamoto had both of Utah’s goals in the loss.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced.
  • Dylan Guenther’s 24 goals lead the team while Captain Clayton Keller’s 34 assists and 50 points are team-highs. Nick Schmaltz and JJ Peterka are tied for the second-most goals with 19. Mikhail Sergachev’s 29 assists and Schmaltz’s 47 points are second.
  • Vejmelka has a 25-14-2 record through 42 games played. He has a 2.63 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the other half of the goaltending tandem and has a 3-9-2 record through 14 games played. He has a 2.93 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.
  • Utah will have one final game before the Olympic break. The Mammoth will host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Vancouver

  • Vancouver has a 18-31-6 record this season and the team is 2-7-1 over the last 10 games. The Canucks are eighth in the Pacific Division with 42 points.
  • The Canucks lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a shootout, 3-2.
    • Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Tom Willander scored in regulation.
    • Nikita Tolopilo stopped 39 of the 41 shots he faced in the loss.
  • Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Drew O’Connor all are tied for the team-lead with 13 goals each. Filip Hronek’s 27 assists are a team-high as are Pettersson’s 32 points. Pettersson’s 21 assists are second as are Hronek’s 32 points.
  • Currently, Kevin Lankinen and Tolopilo make up Vancouver’s goaltending tandem. Lankinen has a 7-17-4 record with a 3.54 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. Tolopilo has a 3-3-1 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
  • Monday is the first of two-straight games on the road for the Canucks. Vancouver will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday before the Olympic break.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s Kailer Yamamoto has seven points over the last five games (5G, 2A). The forward has recorded two consecutive two-goal games. He’s had three multi-point games over the last five games.
  • The Mammoth are allowing the sixth-fewest goals against per game in the NHL (2.80). The Canucks are allowing the most goals per game in the league (3.58).
  • Vancouver has the 15th most long-range shots (318) and the 15th most high-danger shots (439). The Canucks have the 18th most high-danger goals (83) in the league.
  • Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk is tied for the fourth-most power play goals in the NHL (11).

Against Vancouver This Season

  • This is the second of three games between Utah and Vancouver this season. Utah won the first meeting, 4-1, in Vancouver.
  • Mikhail Sergachev (PPG), Nick Schmaltz, Kevin Stenlund, and John Marino (SHG, EN) scored for the Mammoth in the first game of the series.
  • Karel Vejmelka stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced.

Season Series

  • Dec. 5: UTA vs VAN – Game Recap
  • Feb. 2: VAN vs UTA
  • Apr. 4: UTA vs VAN

