Utah Falls to Colorado, 2-1, in Season Opener

DENVER - In a tight game between two Central Division teams, the Utah Mammoth fell 2-1 to the Colorado Avalanche. Forward Dylan Guenther’s power play goal in the second period was the Mammoth’s only goal tonight.

On a tic-tac-toe play, Avalanche forward Ross Colton scored 11 minutes into the game to give the home team a 1-0 lead. However, Utah’s defensive effort slowed down the Colorado’s offense in the second period.

Not only did the Mammoth kill off both of their penalties in the middle frame, they kept the Avalanche from recording a single shot on the power play in the second period. Utah outshot Colorado 11-4 in the second, and the Avalanche’s first shot on goal was in the final six minutes of the period.

Special teams were a significant part of this game and both teams capitalized on the power play. Utah’s lone goal was on the man-advantage and if you blinked, you missed it. Three seconds into the Mammoth’s second power play of the game, Dylan Guenther’s one-timer beat Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood. The keys to this goal? Winning the faceoff and quick execution. The immediate pass from Clayton Keller to Guenther allowed the winger fire off a shot before Wedgewood could adjust.

Nate MacKinnon’s power play goal in the opening three minutes of the third period gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead. Despite recording 32 total shots on goal, including 11 in the third period, the Mammoth couldn’t find the equalizer and fell 2-1.

Utah’s season opening road trip continues as the Mammoth will face the Nashville Predators Saturday night.