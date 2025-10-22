Guenther’s Overtime Winner Secures Fourth-Straight Win at Home

With a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche, the Mammoth sweep their first homestand of the year

2GameStory 10.21.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

SALT LAKE CITY – Dylan Guenther’s overtime winner secured a 4-3 win for the Utah Mammoth over the Colorado Avalanche. With the win, the Mammoth finish the first homestand of the year with a 4-0-0 record and pick up two points over a Central Division opponent. The Mammoth had seven players on the scoresheet and four different goal scorers in the full team effort.

Colorado struck first when Cale Makar scored five and a half minutes into the game; however, the Mammoth’s strong second period got the home team back into the game.

Nine minutes into the second period, while on the power play, Nick Schmaltz capitalized on a rebound to tie the game. Schmaltz’s team-leading fourth goal was his second power play tally this season. Utah has now scored a power play goal in each of its last three games. Captain Clayton Keller and Alternate Captain Mikhail Sergachev picked up assists.

3:13 seconds later, Associate Captain Lawson Crouse scored his first of the season to give the Mammoth a 2-1 lead. Kevin Stenlund’s pass to Crouse set the forward up to capitalize on an open net before Colorado goaltender Scott Wedgewood could get into position. Michael Carcone also picked up an assist on the play.

The Avalanche responded quickly when Jack Drury scored 70 second into the third period to tie the game, 2-2. The Mammoth kept pushing and Mikhail Sergachev’s first goal of the season gave Utah a 3-2 lead five and a half minutes into the third. The Avalanche tied the game at 3-3 when Martin Necas scored with 2:15 left in regulation. Neither team could score in the final minutes of regulation, and the game went to overtime. In the extra frame, off a feed from Keller, Dylan Guenther’s third game-winner of the season secured the win.

Karel Vejmelka had some huge saves on Colorado’s star players. Most notably when Utah’s netminder stopped Nathan MacKinnon in the final seven minutes of the first period. It was a timely save that kept Colorado from doubling its lead in the opening frame. Vejmelka stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced from the Avalanche.

The Mammoth improve to 5-2-0 and sweep the four-game homestand. It’s also first time that a team in its first two years of existence has won its first 4 home games to begin a season since the 1925-26 Montreal Maroons (also won 4 home games) (per Mammoth Broadcast/PR).

POST-GAME VIDEO - COMING SOON

PLAYER INTERVIEWS:
COACH INTERVIEW: André Tourigny
HIGHLIGHTS:

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Schmaltz (4G, 3A) and Keller (2G, 5A) have combined on seven goals over their last eight periods dating back to the Mammoth’s game against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 17. Their eight total goal combinations only trail Vegas’ Mark Stone and Jack Eichel (11G) for the most of any NHL duo (per Mammoth PR).
  • The Mammoth are 2-for-2 on challenges this season after also winning an offside challenge against Nashville (10/11). They have won all four of their offside challenges since the start of their inaugural season (per Mammoth PR).
  • Forward Jack McBain was injured in the second period and did not return. The Utah Mammoth announced that he was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Upcoming Schedule

  • 23: UTA at STL
  • 25: UTA at MIN
  • 26: UTA at WPG

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
SOCIAL
VIDEO

News Feed

Utah Hosts Colorado to Wrap Homestand

The Week Ahead: Oct 20-26

Keller, Schmaltz combine for 4 points, Mammoth edge Bruins

Mammoth Win Third Straight at Home, Beat Boston 3-2

Utah Hosts Boston for Sunday Night Showdown

Schmaltz scores hat trick, Mammoth ease past Sharks

Schmaltz’s Hat Trick Leads Mammoth to 6-3 Victory

CounterPoint Unveils Limited-Edition Utah Mammoth Originals Collection

Utah Hosts San Jose for Friday Night Matchup

Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

Strong Second Period Lead Mammoth to Win in Home Opener

‘Tusky’ Introduced as the Official Mascot of the Utah Mammoth

Utah Hosts Calgary for Home Opener

Utah Mammoth PR Launches New PR Website

Utah Announces SME Industries, Inc. as Home Jersey Patch Partner

Utah Comes Up Short, Falls 3-1 to Chicago

Burakovsky's goal in 3rd period lifts Blackhawks past Mammoth

Week Ahead: Oct 13-19