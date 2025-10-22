Guenther’s Overtime Winner Secures Fourth-Straight Win at Home

SALT LAKE CITY – Dylan Guenther’s overtime winner secured a 4-3 win for the Utah Mammoth over the Colorado Avalanche. With the win, the Mammoth finish the first homestand of the year with a 4-0-0 record and pick up two points over a Central Division opponent. The Mammoth had seven players on the scoresheet and four different goal scorers in the full team effort.

Colorado struck first when Cale Makar scored five and a half minutes into the game; however, the Mammoth’s strong second period got the home team back into the game.

Nine minutes into the second period, while on the power play, Nick Schmaltz capitalized on a rebound to tie the game. Schmaltz’s team-leading fourth goal was his second power play tally this season. Utah has now scored a power play goal in each of its last three games. Captain Clayton Keller and Alternate Captain Mikhail Sergachev picked up assists.

3:13 seconds later, Associate Captain Lawson Crouse scored his first of the season to give the Mammoth a 2-1 lead. Kevin Stenlund’s pass to Crouse set the forward up to capitalize on an open net before Colorado goaltender Scott Wedgewood could get into position. Michael Carcone also picked up an assist on the play.

The Avalanche responded quickly when Jack Drury scored 70 second into the third period to tie the game, 2-2. The Mammoth kept pushing and Mikhail Sergachev’s first goal of the season gave Utah a 3-2 lead five and a half minutes into the third. The Avalanche tied the game at 3-3 when Martin Necas scored with 2:15 left in regulation. Neither team could score in the final minutes of regulation, and the game went to overtime. In the extra frame, off a feed from Keller, Dylan Guenther’s third game-winner of the season secured the win.

Karel Vejmelka had some huge saves on Colorado’s star players. Most notably when Utah’s netminder stopped Nathan MacKinnon in the final seven minutes of the first period. It was a timely save that kept Colorado from doubling its lead in the opening frame. Vejmelka stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced from the Avalanche.

The Mammoth improve to 5-2-0 and sweep the four-game homestand. It’s also first time that a team in its first two years of existence has won its first 4 home games to begin a season since the 1925-26 Montreal Maroons (also won 4 home games) (per Mammoth Broadcast/PR).