Utah Mammoth Unveil 1Password as First-Ever Away Jersey Patch Partner

SALT LAKE CITY (October 9, 2025) – The Utah Mammoth today announced its first-ever away jersey patch partnership in a multi-year agreement with 1Password, a global leader in identity security. Beginning Oct. 9, when the Mammoth face off against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, the 1Password logo will appear prominently on the left chest of the team’s white away jerseys.

“As we prepare for our second season in the NHL – and our first as the Utah Mammoth – we’re excited to welcome 1Password as our official away jersey patch partner,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “1Password is a trusted leader in identity security, and their commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with the bold vision of our organization. Together, we’re excited to bring this partnership to life and look forward to seeing 1Password at NHL arenas across North America this fall.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, 1Password serves over 175,000 businesses and millions of users worldwide, pioneering identity security and extended access management solutions built for the way people work and live today.

“The Utah Mammoth represents the next generation of sport in Utah — bold, fast-moving, and built on teamwork and trust,” said John Pollard, Head of Sports Marketing at 1Password. “At 1Password, we believe trust is built in every moment, on the ice and online. We’re proud to stand on the front of the Mammoth’s jerseys and behind the scenes, protecting every player, fan, and organization that depends on us.”

Beyond the jersey patch, 1Password will expand its role as the Official Cyber Security Partner of Smith Entertainment Group (SEG). Through this partnership, the Utah Mammoth will implement 1Password Extended Access Management, a suite of solutions that includes Enterprise Password Manager, Trelica by 1Password, and Device Trust, designed to protect sensitive and unique workflows central to business operations. With 1Password, the Utah Mammoth will gain centralized, secure vaulting for sensitive information, complete visibility into every app and credential in use, enforced device and access controls, and frictionless sign-ins that keep teams focused on performance, not passwords. Together, 1Password and SEG are setting a new standard for how professional sports teams secure their operations in an increasingly connected world.

Smith Entertainment Group partnered with KLUTCH Sports Group and its Global Partnerships division on the sourcing and execution of this partnership.