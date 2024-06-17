Utah Hockey Club Signs Julian Lutz to Entry-Level Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Julian Lutz to a three-year, entry-level contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 20-year-old Lutz led the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) and ranked 12th in the League in scoring with 24-44-68 and 71 penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 games last season. He also scored nine power-play goals and had two game-winning goals. In six playoff games, Lutz tallied 2-2-4 with the Gamblers.

In 2022-23, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of Weingarten, Germany recorded 1-7-8 and 16 PIM in 24 games with EHC Munchen (DEL). Lutz also tallied two assists in five games with Germany during the World Junior Championship.

Lutz was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (43rd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.