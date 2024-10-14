Utah Hockey Club Forward Dylan Guenther Named NHL’s First Star of the Week

SALT LAKE CITY (October 14, 2024) – The National Hockey League announced today that Utah Hockey Club forward Dylan Guenther has been named the NHL’s First Star for the week ending Oct. 13.

Guenther, 21, has opened the season with a career-long, three-game goal streak (Oct. 8-12), and leads the NHL with five goals in 2024-25. Guenther has become the ninth player in NHL history to score five or more goals in his team’s first three games of any season at age 21 or younger, and he has joined Tomas Hertl (San Jose, 2013-14) and Auston Matthews (Toronto, 2017-18) as just the third player to accomplish the feat this century.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward scored two goals in Utah’s win over the Blackhawks on Opening Night (Oct. 8), including the third-fastest goal (4:56) to start any franchise’s inaugural game during the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68). Guenther became the fifth player in NHL history to score a franchise’s first goal at age 21 or younger, and with his second goal, he also became the eighth player since 1967-68 to score twice in any franchise’s inaugural game. He added two more goals against the Islanders on Thursday (Oct. 10), netting a power-play goal in the third period before scoring the second overtime winner of his NHL career to help Utah clinch its first-ever road win. The Edmonton, Alberta native became the fifth player in league history to score multiple goals in each of a franchise’s first two contests and became the first player to do so since 1917-18.

Guenther closed the week by scoring his second power-play goal of the season in Utah’s 6-5 overtime win against the Rangers on Saturday (Oct. 12). He became one of just six players in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to score in each of a franchise’s first three games, as he and Utah forward Barrett Hayton also became the first pair of teammates to accomplish the feat with concurrent goal streaks.

Guenther is the first player in Utah Hockey Club history to be named one of the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week, and this is the first such recognition of his NHL career. He is joined by Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg) and Jack Eichel (Vegas) for the week ending Oct. 13.