Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Egor Sokolov to One-Year Contract

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Egor Sokolov to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 24-year-old Sokolov registered 21-25-46 and 69 penalty minutes (PIM) in 71 games with the Belleville Senators (AHL), finishing tied for the second-most points on the team. Sokolov also led the team in power-play goals (10) and shots (214) last season.

In 2022-23, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward played in five NHL games with the Senators, scoring a goal and tallying an assist. Sokolov, a 2023 AHL All-Star, also led Belleville in scoring with 21-38-59 and 72 PIM in 70 games to go along with 10 power-play goals.

A native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, Sokolov has recorded 1-1-2 and four PIM in 13 games with Ottawa and has registered 76-104-180 and 177 PIM in 240 games with Belleville.

Sokolov was originally drafted by the Senators in the second round (61st overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.