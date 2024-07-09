Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Egor Sokolov to One-Year Contract

UtahHockeyClub_FreeAgency_EgorSokolov_FINAL_WEB_1920x1080

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Egor Sokolov to a one-year, two-way contract. 

The 24-year-old Sokolov registered 21-25-46 and 69 penalty minutes (PIM) in 71 games with the Belleville Senators (AHL), finishing tied for the second-most points on the team. Sokolov also led the team in power-play goals (10) and shots (214) last season.

In 2022-23, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward played in five NHL games with the Senators, scoring a goal and tallying an assist. Sokolov, a 2023 AHL All-Star,  also led Belleville in scoring with 21-38-59 and 72 PIM in 70 games to go along with 10 power-play goals.

A native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, Sokolov has recorded 1-1-2 and four PIM in 13 games with Ottawa and has registered 76-104-180 and 177 PIM in 240 games with Belleville. 

Sokolov was originally drafted by the Senators in the second round (61st overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Barrett Hayton to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Curtis Douglas to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Goaltender Jaxson Stauber to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Milos Kelemen to One-Year Contract 

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Travis Barron to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024-25 Inaugural Season Schedule

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Andrew Agozzino to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Kevin Stenlund to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Miko Matikka to Entry-Level Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Ian Cole to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club to Host Chicago Blackhawks in Home Opener on Oct. 8  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Sean Durzi to Four-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024 Development Camp Roster 

Utah Hockey Club Signs Juuso Valimaki to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Selects Nine Players on Second Day of 2024 NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club Acquires John Marino and 2024 Fifth Round Draft Choice (COL) From the New Jersey Devils 

Utah Hockey Club Acquires Mikhail Sergachev From Tampa Bay Lightning 

Utah Hockey Club Selects Cole Beaudoin with the 24th Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft