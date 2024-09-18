Utah Hockey Club Teams Up with Nomi Health to Provide Tickets and Game-Day Experiences to Communities Across Utah

Utah Hockey Club and Nomi Health, a Utah-based company changing healthcare economics, today announced a multi-year agreement aimed at making professional hockey more accessible to nonprofits, schools, community groups, and charitable organizations across Utah. The Nomi Health Cares Community Ticket Program will offer 100 partial-ice-view upper-bowl tickets at no-cost to select members of the community during each Utah Hockey Club home game during the 2024-25 regular season, inclusive of one hot dog and one non-alcoholic beverage to provide a full game-day experience.

“We are excited to partner with Nomi Health on this impactful, community-focused program, which allows us to provide local youth, their families, and community members the chance to experience the thrill of NHL hockey,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club, “We are committed to leveraging the Utah Hockey Club platform to uplift the community here in Utah, and this program is just the beginning of that effort .”

To be considered for the Nomi Health Cares Community Ticket Program, nonprofit, schools, community groups, and charitable organizations must visit www.nhl.com/utah/community/communityticketprogram. Each request will undergo a thorough review to ensure tickets are allocated to a variety of organizations assisting underserved communities. The program will kick off with Utah Hockey Club’s home opener on Oct. 8 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“So many of us, like I do, have memories of going to games to cheer on our home team and enjoying a hot dog – an experience far too many families don’t have access to today,” said Mark Newman, CEO and co-founder of Nomi Health. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Utah Hockey Club to give more Utahns the opportunity to cheer on the best franchise in hockey right here in our great state.”

In addition to the community ticket program, Nomi Health will serve as the presenting sponsor of ‘Hockey 101,’ a brand-new Utah Hockey Club initiative aimed at educating local youth and their families on the fundamentals of hockey. This season, Utah Hockey Club will host two ‘Hockey 101’ events at Delta Center, with the first taking place on September 30 featuring interactive games and a chance to shoot a puck on the ice. Other “Hockey 101’ events will take place at local ice rinks and recreational centers throughout Utah during the 2024-25 season.

Utah Hockey Club will also introduce a comprehensive ‘Hockey 101’ program for K-6 physical education teachers across the state, beginning in Spring 2025. Through the program, educators will be provided with a starter kit that includes essential equipment - helmets, pads, sticks, and nets - designed to help teachers integrate hockey into curriculum. More details on the program and how educators can get involved will be shared in the coming months.