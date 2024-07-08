Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Barrett Hayton to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract worth $5.3 million at an average annual value of $2.65 million.

“We are very pleased to sign Barrett to an extension,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “Barrett is a reliable two-way center who is strong in the face-off circle and is a great complement down the middle to our high-skilled forwards. We look forward to having him back with our organization.”

The 24-year-old Hayton registered 3-7-10 and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 33 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24. Hayton also led the team with a 49.8 face-off win percentage.

In 2022-23, the Peterborough, Ontario native recorded a career-high 19-24-43 and 42 PIM and played in all 82 games with the Coyotes. Hayton recorded the third-most points on the team (18-20-38) over the final 49 games from Dec. 29, 2002 through the end of the season. He also scored four power-play goals, four game-winning goals and had a team-best 51.9 face-off win percentage.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward has tallied 35-49-84 and 102 PIM in 209 career NHL games with the Coyotes.

Hayton was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (5th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.