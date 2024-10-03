Utah Hockey Club to Host Inaugural Game Celebration at Delta Center Before First-Ever Regular Season NHL Game Against Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 8

In honor of the first-ever regular season in franchise history, Utah Hockey Club invites fans and the local community to attend a free, open-to-the-public Inaugural Game Celebration, presented by Delta Air Lines, on Tuesday, Oct. 8 outside Delta Center and along 300 West between South Temple and 100 South. Ahead of the team’s first regular season matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 P.M., the event will include hours of fun and free activities with Utah Hockey Club merchandise giveaways and chances for attendees to win tickets to watch that night’s game from inside Delta Center.

“From the day Utah Hockey Club became a reality, Utah has shown up to support and cheer on our team. Today is for the entire community, and we want everyone to be part of this once-in-a-generation, historic moment as we kick off our first-ever NHL season,” said Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of Utah Hockey Club. “Whether fans are tuning in from home, experiencing the action inside the arena, or enjoying the hours-long festivities on the Delta Center plaza, October 8 is going to be a day to remember, and we want the entire community to enjoy it. We are so excited for what we have planned to make sure everyone can participate in the energy and excitement of what’s to come.”

FREE AND OPEN-T0-THE-PUBLIC ACTIVITIES ON THE DELTA CENTER PLAZA

*all times are MT