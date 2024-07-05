Utah Hockey Club Signs Goaltender Jaxson Stauber to One-Year Contract  

UtahHockeyClub_FreeAgency_JaxsonStauber_FINAL_WEB_1920x1080

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of goaltender Jaxson Stauber to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Last season, the 25-year-old Stauber recorded a 2.85 goals against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage (SV%) while posting a 18-8-3 record with two shutouts in 31 games with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Stauber also tallied 1-4-5 to lead all AHL goaltenders in scoring. 

The Wayzata, Minnesota native played in six games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23, winning five of his six starts and posting a 2.81 GAA and a .911 SV%. Stauber also went 6-8-0 with a 3.32 GAA and a .894 SV% in 17 games with Rockford. 

The 6-foot-3, 174-pound netminder played two collegiate seasons at Providence from 2020-22 and went 32-21-7 with eight shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .919 SV% in 60 games. He also played one game with Minnesota State University Mankato in 2019-20.

