SEG Media Introduces UtahHC+ and SEG+, Providing Unparalleled Access to Stream the Best of Utah Hockey Club and the Utah Jazz

UtahHC+ brings fans inside Utah Hockey Club at the onset of its inaugural NHL season

Subscribers can unlock 150+ live games and 24/7 access to engaging content showcasing the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club in one app with SEG+

Annual subscriptions for all three SEG Media streaming services purchased by Sept. 30 include two tickets to select games**

New DVR and search capabilities enhance the fan viewing experience

Leading into a historic season of professional sports in Utah, today, SEG Media launched UtahHC+, a dedicated, Utah Hockey Club-branded direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service similar to Jazz+, the Utah Jazz’s streaming service that launched in September 2023. SEG Media also introduced SEG+, a dynamic bundle that provides seamless access to all UtahHC+ and Jazz+ content in one convenient place. The three services are equipped with enhanced capabilities including DVR and Search functionality and feature extensive programming – live games, video-on-demand (VOD) content, game-specific alternative broadcasts, and more insider programming – all produced by SEG Media. Subscriptions for SEG+, UtahHC+, and Jazz+ are available for purchase now at www.segplus.com.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be a sports fan in Utah, and we are committed to making sure our fanbase can easily engage in every minute of the action coming this season with Utah Hockey Club and the Utah Jazz - however they want to watch,” said Caroline Klein, chief communications officer for Smith Entertainment Group. “We gained valuable insight into our fans’ streaming preferences last season and look forward to creating even more memories with them through the front-row access and intuitive experiences that SEG+, UtahHC+, and Jazz+ provide.”

SEG Media Streaming Offerings

  • The SEG+ subscription sports streaming bundle brings the best of UtahHC+ and Jazz+ into one place, from live games to custom programming. SEG+ is only available as an annual subscription and represents the best value, priced at $174.99. Fans who purchase an annual subscription to SEG+ now through 11:59 P.M. MT on September 30, 2024, will receive two tickets to a Utah Jazz game (preseason and select games early in the regular season) or two single-goal view tickets to a Utah Hockey Club game, plus 50% off a purchase of up to $250 at both the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club team stores, online only.* There is a limited quantity of game tickets available through this incentive, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last. **UtahHC+** gives subscribers access to 75+ live Utah Hockey Club preseason and regular season games, inclusive of pre- and post-game shows, excluding all exclusive nationally televised games. Live game coverage begins with the club’s first preseason game at 5 P.M. MT on Sept. 22 against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
  • UtahHC+ launches today with several content pieces including episode one of Fresh Ice presented by Delta Air Lines, an all-new, exclusive series that documents moments from Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season, both on and off the ice.
  • Utah Hockey Club also welcomes former NHL player Tyson Nash as a UtahHC+ personality and analyst. Nash spent the previous 14 seasons as an Arizona Coyotes broadcaster, and in his role with Utah, he will contribute to UtahHC+ content, host alt-casts throughout the season and serve as a guest analyst during select pre- and post-game shows during Utah Hockey Club live broadcasts.
  • Annual subscriptions to UtahHC+ are available for $69.99 (less than $1 per game). Fans who purchase an annual subscription to UtahHC+ by 11:59 P.M. MT on September 30, 2024, will receive two single-goal view tickets to a regular season Utah Hockey Club game.* Other UtahHC+ subscription options include monthly ($14.99) and pay-per-view (starting at $5 per live game). In addition to live streams of 75+ Jazz games and pre- and post-game coverage, excluding exclusive nationally televised games, fan-favorite programming returns this season to **Jazz+** . For the second season of his popular show, Shoot the Sht, Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy will bring viewers into a laid-back, off-court setting as he catches up with a variety of guests. Utah Jazz Broadcaster Holly Rowe is back with the second season of her hit podcast, ***Front Rowe*** and subscribers can access video of each episode. Select home games played by the Salt Lake City Stars – the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz – will also be streamed throughout the season.
  • An annual subscription to Jazz+ remains priced at $125.50, equivalent to less than $1.50 per game. Other Jazz+ subscription options include monthly ($19.99) and pay-per-view (starting at $5 per live game).

New annual subscribers to Jazz+ and current annual subscribers who renew early will receive two tickets to a Jazz preseason game this season if they subscribe or renew by 11:59 P.M. MT on September 30, 2024. This ticket incentive is available while supplies last and on a first-come, first-served basis. Current Jazz+ subscribers who upgrade to SEG+ by September 30, 2024 will receive all the benefits available to new SEG+ subscribers.**

SEGPlus PR Plans 07 (1)

Subscriptions to SEG+, UtahHC+, and Jazz+ are available for purchase now at www.segplus.com. Only annual and monthly subscriptions include access to on-demand games and other content such as alt-casts, in addition to live games.

New Capabilities and Content

New for this season, SEG Media has introduced enhanced capabilities across its three DTC services, including a DVR function during live games and a new search capability makes it easy to find desired content – from game replays to popular VOD content.

Also new this season, annual and monthly subscribers to SEG+, UtahHC+, and Jazz+ will be the first to access cross-over content that highlights players from the Jazz and Utah Hockey Club coming together as they showcase the best of Utah. This programming will be available via the streaming services 48 hours before it is released on other team-owned channels.

Streaming & Broadcast TerritoryAll 3.3 million plus Utahns can access and subscribe to all SEG Media subscription streaming services. UtahHC+ is available via an expansive territory including the state of Utah, as well as Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming, and parts of Nevada. Jazz+ is available to all fans who live within the Jazz broadcast footprint, which includes the state of Utah plus areas of Idaho and Wyoming. SEG+ is available where Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club broadcast regions overlap. Fans can learn more about subscription availability in their region by visiting www.segplus.com.

SEG Streaming Territories

Fans in the teams’ local broadcast market will also be able to watch every game for free, excluding exclusive nationally televised games, on local over-the-air TV stations. Jazz games will be broadcast on local Utah TV station KJZZ (KJZZ-TV Channel 14), “The Home of the Utah Jazz,” which is owned by Sinclair, Inc. Utah Hockey Club games will be broadcast on Utah 16 (KUPX-TV Channel 16), the “Official TV home of Utah Hockey Club,” which is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company.

SEG Media’s subscription streaming services are powered by Kiswe and utilize their direct-to-consumer streaming technology and services to provide a seamless and immersive streaming experience for fans. Jazz+ also leverages the NBA’s Next Gen integrated digital platform.

Visit www.segplus.com for more information and to subscribe.

Restrictions apply. View the terms and conditions and the full list of available games *here*.

