SEG Media Introduces UtahHC+ and SEG+, Providing Unparalleled Access to Stream the Best of Utah Hockey Club and the Utah Jazz

UtahHC+ brings fans inside Utah Hockey Club at the onset of its inaugural NHL season

Subscribers can unlock 150+ live games and 24/7 access to engaging content showcasing the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club in one app with SEG+

Annual subscriptions for all three SEG Media streaming services purchased by Sept. 30 include two tickets to select games**

New DVR and search capabilities enhance the fan viewing experience

Leading into a historic season of professional sports in Utah, today, SEG Media launched UtahHC+, a dedicated, Utah Hockey Club-branded direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service similar to Jazz+, the Utah Jazz’s streaming service that launched in September 2023. SEG Media also introduced SEG+, a dynamic bundle that provides seamless access to all UtahHC+ and Jazz+ content in one convenient place. The three services are equipped with enhanced capabilities including DVR and Search functionality and feature extensive programming – live games, video-on-demand (VOD) content, game-specific alternative broadcasts, and more insider programming – all produced by SEG Media. Subscriptions for SEG+, UtahHC+, and Jazz+ are available for purchase now at www.segplus.com.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be a sports fan in Utah, and we are committed to making sure our fanbase can easily engage in every minute of the action coming this season with Utah Hockey Club and the Utah Jazz - however they want to watch,” said Caroline Klein, chief communications officer for Smith Entertainment Group. “We gained valuable insight into our fans’ streaming preferences last season and look forward to creating even more memories with them through the front-row access and intuitive experiences that SEG+, UtahHC+, and Jazz+ provide.”

SEG Media Streaming Offerings

The SEG+ subscription sports streaming bundle brings the best of UtahHC+ and Jazz+ into one place, from live games to custom programming. SEG+ is only available as an annual subscription and represents the best value, priced at $174.99. Fans who purchase an annual subscription to SEG+ now through 11:59 P.M. MT on September 30, 2024, will receive two tickets to a Utah Jazz game (preseason and select games early in the regular season) or two single-goal view tickets to a Utah Hockey Club game, plus 50% off a purchase of up to $250 at both the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club team stores, online only.* There is a limited quantity of game tickets available through this incentive, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last. **UtahHC+** gives subscribers access to 75+ live Utah Hockey Club preseason and regular season games, inclusive of pre- and post-game shows, excluding all exclusive nationally televised games. Live game coverage begins with the club’s first preseason game at 5 P.M. MT on Sept. 22 against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Utah Hockey Club also welcomes former NHL player Tyson Nash as a UtahHC+ personality and analyst. Nash spent the previous 14 seasons as an Arizona Coyotes broadcaster, and in his role with Utah, he will contribute to UtahHC+ content, host alt-casts throughout the season and serve as a guest analyst during select pre- and post-game shows during Utah Hockey Club live broadcasts.

Annual subscriptions to UtahHC+ are available for $69.99 (less than $1 per game). Fans who purchase an annual subscription to UtahHC+ by 11:59 P.M. MT on September 30, 2024, will receive two single-goal view tickets to a regular season Utah Hockey Club game.* Other UtahHC+ subscription options include monthly ($14.99) and pay-per-view (starting at $5 per live game). In addition to live streams of 75+ Jazz games and pre- and post-game coverage, excluding exclusive nationally televised games, fan-favorite programming returns this season to **Jazz+** . For the second season of his popular show, Shoot the Sht, Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy will bring viewers into a laid-back, off-court setting as he catches up with a variety of guests. Utah Jazz Broadcaster Holly Rowe is back with the second season of her hit podcast, ***Front Rowe*** and subscribers can access video of each episode. Select home games played by the Salt Lake City Stars – the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz – will also be streamed throughout the season.

New annual subscribers to Jazz+ and current annual subscribers who renew early will receive two tickets to a Jazz preseason game this season if they subscribe or renew by 11:59 P.M. MT on September 30, 2024. This ticket incentive is available while supplies last and on a first-come, first-served basis. Current Jazz+ subscribers who upgrade to SEG+ by September 30, 2024 will receive all the benefits available to new SEG+ subscribers.**