Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024 Training Camp Roster

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced the roster for the team’s 2024 Training Camp, with the first practice scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10:45 A.M. at Utah’s Olympic Oval. The team’s complete 2024 Training Camp roster is attached.

Utah previously announced the club’s training camp schedule, which is also attached. In addition to practices at the Olympic Oval, the team will practice at Park City Ice Arena from Oct. 3-4. Media availability will follow each on-ice session throughout training camp.

Utah’s training camp roster features 64 total players, including 37 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders. The team will skate in two groups, and the players skating in each group will be announced prior to practice on Thursday.

Utah’s training camp roster also includes 20 players who participated in the team’s rookie camp:

Forwards (11) 2023-24 Team

Allard, Owen Soo (OHL)

Beaudoin, Cole Barrie (OHL)

Crnkovic, Kyle Tulsa (ECHL) / San Diego (AHL)

Gavin, Will Air Force Academy (NCAA)

Iginla, Tij Kelowna (WHL)

Lipkin, Sam Quinnipiac University (NCAA) / Tucson (AHL)

Lutz, Julian Green Bay (USHL)

Matikka, Miko University of Denver (NCAA)

Newman, Reggie Victoria (WHL)

Nordh, Noel Brynas IF (HockeyAllsvenskan) / Brynas IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Smith, Gabe Moncton (QMJHL)

Defensemen (8) 2023-24 Team

Duda, Artem Toronto Metropolitan University (U Sports)

Goldsmith, Terrell Prince Albert (WHL)

Kipkie, Justin Victoria (WHL)

Lamoureux, Maveric Drummondville (QMJHL)

Lavoie, Tomas Cape Breton (QMJHL)

Moore, Lleyton Wichita (ECHL) / Tucson (AHL)

Szuber, Maksymilian Arizona (NHL) / Tucson (AHL)

Vaisanen, Veeti KooKoo (Liiga) / KooKoo U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

Goaltender (1) 2023-24 Team

Thornton, Anson Tucson (AHL) / Reading (ECHL)