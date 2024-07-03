Utah Hockey Club Signs Milos Kelemen to One-Year Contract 

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Milos Kelemen to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 24-year-old Kelemen recorded 1-1-2 and 23 penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games with the Arizona Coyotes and totaled 30-32-62 and 104 PIM in 113 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) over the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound forward registered 5-13-18 with 12 PIM in 44 games with BK Mladá Boleslav (Czechia) in 2021-22. He added 9-3-12 with 14 PIM in 14 postseason contests and was named the Czech Extraliga Rookie of the Year for 2021-22.

Kelemen also registered one assist in seven games to help Slovakia win the bronze medal at the 2022 Olympic Games.

The Zvolen, SVK native totaled 19-19-38 with 60 PIM in 45 games with HKM Zvolen (Slovakia) in 2020-21. He scored six goals in 11 postseason appearances to guide his team to the Slovakian Extraliga Championship.