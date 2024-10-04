Utah Hockey Club Names Clayton Keller Team Captain 

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced that forward Clayton Keller has been named the first captain in franchise history.

“As a leader, Clayton exemplifies the values of our organization and the identity we want to build for our franchise here in Utah. Indeed, we are proud to name him the first captain in the history of Utah Hockey Club,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations of Utah Hockey Club. “On the ice, he leads by example as one of the game’s premier players. Off the ice, he earns the respect of his peers, coaches, and our training staff every day through his relentless desire to get the most out of himself and his teammates. He is ready for the responsibility and will be an excellent captain.”

"To be named captain of Utah Hockey Club is an enormous honor and one that Clayton has earned," said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. "Clayton has evolved into an excellent hockey player and has become an even better person who has earned the respect of the entire organization. He’s looking forward to the challenges that come with serving as a captain and will be surrounded by a strong leadership group that will be able to support and help lead this team.”

“Clayton’s growth as a leader through the last several years has been amazing and his continuous pursuit of improvement and his desire to win will radiate on all of us,” said André Tourigny, head coach of Utah Hockey Club. “He’s an elite player and competes with intensity and intention everyday. He is a high character person, has a deep genuine care for his teammates, and has the respect of everyone in the organization. He’ll be a great captain for us and I’m very happy to count on Clayton as our captain.”

Keller is a four-time All-Star and one of just nine NHL players to skate in each of the last three All-Star Games. He has also led his team in scoring in five of his seven NHL seasons, eclipsing the 30-goal mark in each of the last two campaigns. The former seventh overall draft choice has registered 166-252-418 in 520 career NHL games, marking the fourth-most points among players drafted in 2016. The Chesterfield, Missouri native was one of two players in Arizona Coyotes history to record 400 points, and he finished seventh in Jets/Coyotes all-time franchise scoring.

“I’m extremely honored to be named captain of Utah Hockey Club,” said Keller. “I’m grateful for this opportunity and want to thank the entire organization for believing in me. I understand it’s a privilege to be a captain in the NHL, and a huge honor to know that management, coaches, and my teammates have the belief in me to lead this team. It's a huge responsibility and one I have prepared my whole life for. We have a room full of great leaders and together, we will work hard to achieve our goal of becoming a playoff team.”

At 26 years old, Keller will become the sixth-youngest player in NHL history to captain a franchise during its inaugural season. He will also be the youngest such captain since 1979-80, when 25-year-old Ron Chipperfield was named captain of the Edmonton Oilers in their first NHL campaign. Keller was also named a finalist for the 2022-23 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded "to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey,” after recovering from a fractured femur to play in all 82 games and tied the Coyotes’ single-season scoring record (37-49-86).