Smith Entertainment Group Officially Acquires The Shops at South Town 

Today, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) acquired in its totality The Shops at South Town in Sandy, Utah. The 111-acre site will be home to Utah Hockey Club’s permanent state-of-the-art practice and training facility, scheduled for completion in 2025. The practice facility will be built onto the southeast end of The Shops at South Town and will include a minimum of two NHL-standard regulation ice surfaces and the team’s official offices. Smith Entertainment Group will also make the facility available for community purposes outside of Utah Hockey Club’s designated use such as youth and amateur hockey and recreation. The Shops at South Town remain open for business.

“Today is a crucial step forward in expanding SEG’s real estate footprint and public benefit offerings for our fans and residents of Utah,” said Jim Olson, an executive with SEG and project lead for The Shops at South Town. “We are thankful for our collaboration with the City of Sandy on this project, and we look forward to sharing more details throughout the development process.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Smith Entertainment Group and Utah Hockey Club to Sandy City,” said Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski. “This is an exciting step forward for professional sports in Utah, and brings new opportunity to hockey fans and families along with great economic support for our growing downtown Cairns District.”

SEG’s purchase includes The Shops at South Town, the surrounding parking lot, and some adjacent retailers, restaurants, and hospitality buildings, within the 111-acre footprint that is contained between 1-15, 10000 South, State Street, and 10600 South. Woodley Real Estate supported SEG with the transaction.

A ceremonial groundbreaking event will take place at the site of the future Utah Hockey Club training facility on Monday, August 12 at 10 A.M. MT. More details about the event will be announced in the coming days.