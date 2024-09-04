SEG Media Reveals Utah Hockey Club Television Broadcast Team

Matt McConnell, Dominic Moore, Nick Olczyk, Kim Becker, and Sarah Merrifield to headline club’s TV broadcasts

Scripps-owned Utah 16 to air 75 regular-season games locally with comprehensive coverage, including pre- and post-game shows

SEG Media announced today the TV broadcast team for Utah Hockey Club that will deliver every moment of on-ice action, along with insider stories of the club beyond in-arena moments, to fans watching in their homes or streaming live, beginning with the club’s inaugural season. Matt McConnell will serve as the TV play-by-play announcer, while Dominic Moore and Nick Olczyk will be TV analysts. Additionally, Kim Becker has been hired as the TV studio host, and Sarah Merrifield will be the rinkside reporter.

“We are thrilled to bring together this talented and experienced team of broadcasters for Utah Hockey Club, who will undoubtedly provide the best possible experience for all fans - providing new insights to our most knowledgeable viewers while also educating and engaging those who are new to hockey,” said Chris Armstrong, president of Utah Hockey Club. “We are confident that their expertise and passion will elevate the viewing experience and help us to build a strong and passionate fanbase.”

Led by Senior Vice President of Broadcasting Travis Henderson, the months-long process to select Utah Hockey Club’s TV broadcast team focused on identifying individuals who not only excel on their own but also complement one another to deliver a seamless and engaging broadcast. The broadcasters ultimately selected to join Utah Hockey Club will elevate the game, create an emotional connection with viewers, and align with the core values of Smith Entertainment Group.

About Utah Hockey Club’s Television Broadcast Team:

Matt McConnell, Play-by-Play Announcer: Entering his 29th season as a play-by-play broadcaster in the NHL, McConnell previously covered teams including the Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Atlanta Thrashers, Minnesota Wild, and most recently, the Arizona Coyotes. He spent 13 seasons with the Coyotes before the team’s relocation to Salt Lake City. McConnell is a two-time Emmy Winner for his work in Atlanta and was named the 2013 Arizona Sports Broadcaster of the Year.

Dominic Moore, Analyst: Moore joins Utah Hockey Club after three years as an NHL Analyst for NBC and ESPN, providing insight from the booth, between the benches, and in the studio. Over 13 seasons, Moore played nearly 1,000 NHL regular season and playoff games across 10 different teams. In 2012, he stepped away from hockey to care for his wife, Katie, who passed away after a 9-month battle with a rare form of liver cancer. Moore returned to the NHL in 2014 with the New York Rangers and scored the game-winning goal that sent the club to the Stanley Cup Final. That year, he was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy for his perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Nick Olczyk, Analyst: Olczyk joins Utah Hockey Club after two seasons with the Seattle Kraken as a TV color analyst. He provided in-game commentary from between the benches and during pre- and post-game shows from the studio. In the last two seasons, Olczyk was also a lead analyst and reporter for Sports USA NHL Radio, covering marquee events such as the Winter Classic, Stadium Series, and the NHL playoffs. He has also worked in various behind-the-scenes roles including the Olympic Games and other NHL initiatives.

Kim Becker, Studio Host: A former competitive figure skater, Becker spent nearly a decade performing with Disney on Ice in over 40 countries before transitioning to a career in sports broadcasting. Since then, she has worked as a Digital Host and Reporter for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation, an in-game host for the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos, the University of Arizona football program, and as a sports betting host on Altitude TV. Most recently, Becker hosted Avalanche LIVE on Altitude TV.

Sarah Merrifield, Rinkside Reporter: Merrifield brings a wealth of experience to Utah Hockey Club, having worked as a sideline reporter and pre-game host for Bally Sports, where she covered multiple teams including the Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, and Dallas Mavericks. Her broadcast career began in local sports at KTXS and CBS Austin. Merrifield is a four-time regional Emmy Winner, including two awards for her feature storytelling. She is a graduate of the S.I Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

This season, SEG Media will produce and broadcast all non-nationally exclusive Utah Hockey Club games, including pre- and post-game shows, on over-the-air, local TV station - Utah 16 (KUPX-TV Channel 16), the “Official TV home of Utah Hockey Club” - which is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, and via a paid, subscription-based streaming service. The broadcast team will debut action for Utah Hockey Club’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at Delta Center on September 23 at 7 P.M. MT. The full broadcast schedule, radio broadcast plan, and details of the SEG Media DTC streaming option for Utah Hockey Club will be announced in the coming weeks.