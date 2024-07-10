Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Artem Duda to Entry-Level Contract

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced the signing of defenseman Artem Duda to an entry-level contract.

The 22-year-old Duda registered 2-5-7 and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 12 games with Toronto Metro University (USports) and tallied 2-4-6 in six playoff games last season.

In 2022-23, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound defenseman recorded 5-8-13 and two PIM in 14 games with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL) and earned a MHL All-Star game appearance. He also played in 14 games with CSKA Moskva (KHL), tallying three assists.

A native of Moskva, Russia, Duda recorded 14-27-41 in 52 games with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva. Duda also had 5-12-17 in 18 playoff games to lead all MHL defensemen in playoff scoring during the 2021-22 campaign.

Duda was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (36th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.