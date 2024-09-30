Smith Entertainment Group Announces $2 and $3 Concession Offerings During All Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club Games at Delta Center

“Today marks an unprecedented step in our continuous commitment to elevating the fan experience at Delta Center,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy for Smith Entertainment Group. “By introducing fan-favorite concessions at incredible prices, we’re showing fans that we are listening to their needs, and, there is no better time than now to take this step as more people than ever will attend games at Delta Center this season, as we prepare to host over 80 nights of sports entertainment between the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club.”

The $3 fan-friendly concessions – popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, and Farr’s ice cream bowls – can be purchased throughout the arena at various designated vendors including, but not limited to, Craft Shops, Tenders, Summit Snacks, and Farr’s Ice Cream stations. The $2 Dasani water bottles will be available at all vendors.

In addition to these discounted offerings available during Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games, fans will continue to enjoy having a variety of higher-end food options available from local and national partners throughout Delta Center during every ticketed event. A full list of food vendors can be found here.