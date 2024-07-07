Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Curtis Douglas to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Curtis Douglas to a two-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 24-year-old Douglas registered 5-16-21 and 148 PIM in 57 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2023-24. In two seasons with the Roadrunners, Douglas has recorded 13-22-35 and 267 PIM in 107 games.

The 6-foot-9, 243-pound forward has tallied 27-47-74 and 391 PIM in 198 career AHL games with the Roadrunners, Toronto Marlies, and Belleville Senators.

The Oakville, Ontario native was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round (106th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.