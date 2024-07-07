Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Curtis Douglas to Two-Year Contract  

Douglas_WEB_1920x1080 copy 5

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Curtis Douglas to a two-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 24-year-old Douglas registered 5-16-21 and 148 PIM in 57 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2023-24. In two seasons with the Roadrunners, Douglas has recorded 13-22-35 and 267 PIM in 107 games. 

The 6-foot-9, 243-pound forward has tallied 27-47-74 and 391 PIM in 198 career AHL games with the Roadrunners, Toronto Marlies, and Belleville Senators.

The Oakville, Ontario native was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round (106th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Utah Hockey Club Signs Goaltender Jaxson Stauber to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Milos Kelemen to One-Year Contract 

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Travis Barron to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024-25 Inaugural Season Schedule

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Andrew Agozzino to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Kevin Stenlund to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Miko Matikka to Entry-Level Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Ian Cole to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club to Host Chicago Blackhawks in Home Opener on Oct. 8  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Sean Durzi to Four-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024 Development Camp Roster 

Utah Hockey Club Signs Juuso Valimaki to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Selects Nine Players on Second Day of 2024 NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club Acquires John Marino and 2024 Fifth Round Draft Choice (COL) From the New Jersey Devils 

Utah Hockey Club Acquires Mikhail Sergachev From Tampa Bay Lightning 

Utah Hockey Club Selects Cole Beaudoin with the 24th Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club Selects Tij Iginla with the Sixth Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Michael Kesselring to Two-Year Contract  