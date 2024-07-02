Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Travis Barron to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Travis Barron to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 25-year-old Barron recorded 10-10-20 and 80 penalty minutes (PIM) in 68 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2023-24. In three seasons with the Roadrunners, Barron has posted 29-33-62 and 249 PIM in 182 games.

The 6'1", 205-pound forward has registered 32-38-70 and 288 PIM in 238 career AHL games with the Roadrunners, Colorado Eagles and San Antonio Rampage.

The Brampton, Ontario native played in 75 games with the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL) from 2018-2021, recording 21-30-51 and 148 PIM.

Barron was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the seventh round (191st overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.