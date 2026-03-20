Utah Fought Hard, Fell Short Against Anaheim

SALT LAKE CITY – Friday night, the Utah Mammoth fought hard from the opening whistle until the final buzzer. However, in the second half of a back-to-back which started in Las Vegas Thursday night, the Mammoth came up short against the Anaheim Ducks, 4-1. Dylan Guenther scored Utah’s lone goal which was his 34th of the season.
The final score does not reflect the tight game between these Western Conference opponents. Anaheim scored two empty net goals in the final two minutes of the game while Utah was pushing for the equalizer. Entering the third period, down a goal, the Mammoth had a strong belief that they would tie the game. Although Utah came up short, the way the Mammoth generated in the third period was a direct result of staying calm and believing in themselves.
“Yeah, you can see the way we played in the third we generated a lot of offense,” head coach André Tourigny explained. “We had great opportunities. We had momentum, we were aggressive and all of it. We were not on our heels, so really the only thing I don't like is the scoreboard. The rest of it is tough to complain about. Proud of the guys, proud of their resilience, proud of their mental toughness. The six on five and the power play at the end, I would have loved to do something different. Other than that, there’s not much to complain about.”
“We never lost the belief,” alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev shared postgame. “I thought we were fine and our bench was great. We had a lot of learning to do in the last two years and I think now, it’s coming to a level that we all want to be at.