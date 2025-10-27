The Week Ahead: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

It’s been a busy start of the season for the Utah Mammoth with 10 games in 18 days. However, despite the busy schedule, the team is on a seven-game win streak heading into the week. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest storylines around the team:

Main Storylines – Utah

The Mammoth enter the week with an 8-2-0 record and seven-straight wins. The team just wrapped up four-straight games against Central Division opponents and picked up all eight points in that stretch. Currently, Utah is at the top of the Central Division standings and are tied for most points in the NHL (16) with the New Jersey Devils.

There’s a lot of things factoring into the Mammoth’s success. Utah has seen goals from up and down the lineup, including the team’s blueline which has contributed a goal in four straight games. The team is riding momentum waves throughout games and using the bend, not break mentality.

Utah is allowing the second-fewest goals against per game (2.40) while scoring the fourth-most goals per game (3.70). The Mammoth are allowing the fourth-fewest shots against per game (24.9) while averaging the sixth-most shots per game (30.2).

Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley are tied for the team-lead in goals with seven each. Schmaltz leads the team with assists, nine, and points, 16. Currently the Mammoth have 14 skaters who have scored at least one goal through the first 10 games. Out of the 21 skaters who have played a game for the team this year, 19 of them have at least a point.

Karel Vejmelka has been Utah’s starting goaltender this season. Through seven games, Vejmelka has a 6-1-0 record. He’s averaging 2.43 goals against and .905 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has played three of the first ten games this year, including the Mammoth’s 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Vaněček has a 2-1-0 record, is averaging 2.00 goals against, and has a .913 save percentage.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body injury, IR

D Sean Durzi – upper-body injury, out for approximately four weeks (per 10/13/25)

D Terrel Goldsmith – undisclosed, injured non-roster

D Juuso Valimaki – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

G Anson Thornton – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

The Mammoth have only two games this week, let’s take a look at the matchups!