Logan Cooley Named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

The National Hockey League announced today that Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley has been named the NHL’s Second Star for the week ending Oct. 26.

Cooley, 21, registered 5-3-8 in four games with Utah last week, contributing to the team’s franchise-record, seven-game win streak dating back to Oct. 15. He scored five first-period goals as the Mammoth outscored their opponents 7-2 in the opening frame, and he posted the team’s league-leading second hat trick in 2025-26.

The 6-foot, 191-pound forward scored the first natural hat trick in franchise history as part of his first career four-point game (3g, 1a) in a 7-4 win at St. Louis (Oct. 23). His four points all came in the first 10:55 of regulation, marking the fastest hat trick by any NHL skater since 2020-21. Cooley followed that performance with three points (2g, 1a) in a 6-2 win at Minnesota (Oct. 25), posting consecutive multi-goal outings for the first time in his NHL career. His two goals both came over the first 3:29 of the first period, with his opening tally tying for the second-fastest goal from the start of any game in franchise history (0:56). Cooley closed the week with another point in Utah’s 3-2 win at Winnipeg (Oct. 26), recording the primary assist on Dylan Guenther’s game-winning goal with just 5:36 left in regulation.

The Pittsburgh native has earned 7-4-11 and a +6 rating through 10 games in 2025-26. Cooley is tied for the team lead in goals and power-play goals (3) and tied for third in points, and his six goals on the road lead all Mammoth skaters. He has also found the scoresheet in five of his last six contests dating back to Oct. 17 (6-4-10).

Cooley is the third player in franchise history to be named one of the NHL’s Stars of the Week, alongside Dylan Guenther (First; Oct. 14, 2024) and Barrett Hayton (Third; Jan. 27, 2025), and this is the first such recognition of his NHL career. He is joined by Macklin Celebrini (San Jose) and Mason McTavish (Anaheim) for the week ending Oct. 26.