Utah Clinches First Wild Card Spot With Win over Winnipeg

Schmaltz’s Two Power-Play Goals Lead Utah to Significant Win

GameStory 4.14.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

SALT LAKE CITY – After a strong start, Utah withstood adversity in the third period to beat the Winnipeg Jets, 5-3. The Mammoth’s win, paired with the Anaheim Ducks’ regulation loss, secured the first wild card spot for Utah in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Mammoth will face the winner of the Pacific Division in the first round.

Utah entered the third period with a 2-1 lead, but goals from Nick Schmaltz and JJ Peterka, separated by 26 seconds, helped the Mammoth take a 4-1 lead. Winnipeg pushed back with two goals in two minutes and trailed Utah by one with five and a half minutes left in regulation. However, goaltender Karel Vejmelka’s timely saves and a shutdown defensive effort allowed the Mammoth to hold on. Alexander Kerfoot’s empty net goal within the final 30 seconds put the bow on Tuesday’s win.

“We had a little adversity there,” Schmaltz explained. “They made a push, but we stuck with it. A big goal by JJ (JJ Peterka) kind of gave us that extra cushion we needed. We hung on, and we fought to the end. Guys made some big blocks, and Veggie (Karel Vejmelka) made some big saves at the end.”

“We made it tougher than we should have, or could have,” head coach André Tourigny reflected. “But when push comes to shove, that was tight, we played solid. We didn’t give much, we were stingy even when they had a shift around four minutes. They had the puck in our zone a lot, but nothing around the net. The guys were rock solid.”

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Peterka | Schmaltz
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny
HIGHLIGHTS: Utah 5, Winnipeg 3
 

The Mammoth played to their identity with quick puck decisions and connected passes, especially in the first two periods. Tourigny discussed both as areas of focus for tonight’s game. Utah’s speed is more than just driving up ice quickly. Making those split-second decisions allows the Mammoth to use their speed in multiple ways while putting their opponents on their heels.

“We’re just trying to play north every time,” Peterka explained. “I think seeing another goal from (Logan Cooley) is the best example of that. We don’t hold it back there; we just move it up. I think no team can handle us if we play with that pace.”

“I think we just talked about it,” Schmaltz said. “We’re a better team when we move the puck quickly and use our speed and catch them off guard a little bit. When we try to drag it back, and teams get set, it's hard to beat all five guys. So, we need to move the puck up quick in transition and use our speed. We're pretty difficult to play against.”

Captain Clayton Keller set a new franchise record with his nine-game point streak. Over that span, he has scored four goals and contributed 14 assists for 18 points. This streak is also tied for the third-longest assist streak in the NHL during the 2025-26 campaign.

With two power play goals in tonight’s game, Schmaltz set a new career high for power play goals in a single season (11). He has three goals on the man-advantage over his last four games. 

Defenseman Sean Durzi suffered an upper-body injury during tonight’s game and did not return for the third period. He played 9:46 in the win and his last shift was halfway through the second period. Tourigny did not have an update on the defenseman following the game.

The Mammoth have one game left in the regular season before the team’s first postseason in franchise history. The team will use these final games as preparation for the playoffs.

“I’m really happy about the way we played,” Tourigny said. “When we talk about our identity, we talk about how we want to play, and we talked about that this morning. We talked about the speed we played at, the battle we have, the net-front presence there, and the tempo we have, and I am really happy about that. Obviously, in the third period, we made it tougher than we should have, but it will be good learning for us. All of our guys are pros. We know that. So, it is not like we learned something tonight. We knew that, so it just happened. I am glad it happened, though.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

  • The Mammoth went 2-for-5 on the power play tonight, scoring multiple goals on the man-advantage in a single game for the seventh time this season and the fourth time in nine games.
  • Logan Cooley (1G, 1A) earned two points tonight for his ninth multi-point game of the season as well as his fifth over the last eight contests (6G, 6A). He opened the scoring with his 24th goal of the season and 16 of those tallies have come in the first period, tied for the fourth-most of any NHL skater in 2025-26.
  • In addition to setting a new career high in power play goals, Schmaltz has set career highs in goals (33) and points (74) this season. Schmaltz has also earned nine points in his last seven games at the Delta Center (7G, 2A).

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
2026 PLAYOFFS: Earned This
 
 
SOCIAL
 

 

News Feed

Utah Mammoth to Celebrate Upcoming Conclusion of the Regular Season with Paint the Ice Experience Following Game Tonight

Utah Returns Home, Hosts Winnipeg

The Week Ahead: Apr. 13-19

Weegar Returns to Calgary in Final Road Game of Season

Utah Faces Calgary in Final Road Game of Season

Guenther Reaches 40-goal milestone for First Time

Utah Starts Back-to-Back, Host Carolina

Kerfoot Nominated for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Utah Beats Nashville, Clinches Playoff Berth

Utah Mammoth Clinch 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Berth

Mammoth Remind Fans to Purchase from Authorized Providers

Utah Host Nashville for Divisional Matchup

Keller Named 2025-26 Masterton Trophy Nominee

Keller’s Overtime Goal Leads Utah to Win Over Edmonton

Utah Starts Homestand Against Edmonton

The Week Ahead: Apr. 6-12

Utah Wraps Road Trip with 7-4 Win in Vancouver

Utah Wraps Road Trip in Vancouver