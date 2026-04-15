Utah Clinches First Wild Card Spot With Win over Winnipeg

The Mammoth played to their identity with quick puck decisions and connected passes, especially in the first two periods. Tourigny discussed both as areas of focus for tonight’s game. Utah’s speed is more than just driving up ice quickly. Making those split-second decisions allows the Mammoth to use their speed in multiple ways while putting their opponents on their heels.

“We’re just trying to play north every time,” Peterka explained. “I think seeing another goal from (Logan Cooley) is the best example of that. We don’t hold it back there; we just move it up. I think no team can handle us if we play with that pace.”

“I think we just talked about it,” Schmaltz said. “We’re a better team when we move the puck quickly and use our speed and catch them off guard a little bit. When we try to drag it back, and teams get set, it's hard to beat all five guys. So, we need to move the puck up quick in transition and use our speed. We're pretty difficult to play against.”

Captain Clayton Keller set a new franchise record with his nine-game point streak. Over that span, he has scored four goals and contributed 14 assists for 18 points. This streak is also tied for the third-longest assist streak in the NHL during the 2025-26 campaign.

With two power play goals in tonight’s game, Schmaltz set a new career high for power play goals in a single season (11). He has three goals on the man-advantage over his last four games.

Defenseman Sean Durzi suffered an upper-body injury during tonight’s game and did not return for the third period. He played 9:46 in the win and his last shift was halfway through the second period. Tourigny did not have an update on the defenseman following the game.

The Mammoth have one game left in the regular season before the team’s first postseason in franchise history. The team will use these final games as preparation for the playoffs.

“I’m really happy about the way we played,” Tourigny said. “When we talk about our identity, we talk about how we want to play, and we talked about that this morning. We talked about the speed we played at, the battle we have, the net-front presence there, and the tempo we have, and I am really happy about that. Obviously, in the third period, we made it tougher than we should have, but it will be good learning for us. All of our guys are pros. We know that. So, it is not like we learned something tonight. We knew that, so it just happened. I am glad it happened, though.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

The Mammoth went 2-for-5 on the power play tonight, scoring multiple goals on the man-advantage in a single game for the seventh time this season and the fourth time in nine games.

Logan Cooley (1G, 1A) earned two points tonight for his ninth multi-point game of the season as well as his fifth over the last eight contests (6G, 6A). He opened the scoring with his 24th goal of the season and 16 of those tallies have come in the first period, tied for the fourth-most of any NHL skater in 2025-26.

In addition to setting a new career high in power play goals, Schmaltz has set career highs in goals (33) and points (74) this season. Schmaltz has also earned nine points in his last seven games at the Delta Center (7G, 2A).

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