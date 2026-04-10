Utah Beats Nashville, Clinches Playoff Berth

Utah had a strong first period and Kailer Yamamoto’s 12th of the season gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead 14 and a half minutes into the game. However, Nashville pushed back in the second period. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka’s timely saves in the middle frame kept the Predators from scoring on any of their 12 shots that period.

“In the second period, we didn't move our feet as much, so we allowed them to forecheck a little bit better,” Tourigny recounted. “We were a bit too careful and a bit too passive.”

The Mammoth reestablished their game in the final frame. Utah scored a pair of goals in the first six minutes of the third to increase their lead and push back against Nashville. Crouse’s tally three minutes in was the result of the Associate captain capitalizing on a perfect no-look pass from Keller. Three minutes later, Dylan Guenther’s 39th of the season increased the Mammoth’s lead to 4-0. Keller again set up his teammate with a sharp pass and Guenther buried his opportunity. Utah’s fight in the third was key to secure two points.

“A huge answer back in the third, and we got rewarded for doing so,” Crouse shared. “(Vejmelka) played an incredible game. He made some very timely saves, some big saves. Obviously, a pretty crappy bounce on (Erik Haula’s third period) power-play goal coming back through his legs. He gave us a true chance to win right from the drop of the puck.”

“We got back in the third with way more aggression, moving our feet, better breakouts, and building more speed and scoring big goals at key moments,” Tourigny shared. “So, very happy and very proud of the boys and the way they reacted in the third.”

Since training camp, the Mammoth have been clear about their goal of making it to the playoffs. Utah has fought all year for their postseason spot in a tough Central Division. On Thursday, they became the fourth team to clinch in the Western Conference. The Mammoth are on a five-game win streak and are seeing everyone step up during these important games.

“I think we've been playing meaningful hockey for a while now,” Crouse explained. “So, these are the games we want to be in. These are the games that we want to get up for. So, it's been a lot of fun.”

“I think everyone's been great,” Keller said. “Everyone's chipped in. We're playing for one another. It's the most fun time of the year. It's fun to come to the rink when you're winning, especially. Every guy that steps in when guys have gone down, Desi (Nick DeSimone) and Tuna (Liam O’Brien), and everyone who's chipped in has made a huge impact. I think that's how deep of a team we are. We trust one another and believe in one another.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

In addition to Schmaltz, Keller, Guenther, Logan Cooley, and Mikhail Sergachev all extended their points streaks to six games. These five players have combined for 58 points (20G, 38A) over these six contests. It’s the NHL’s highest combined point total among five teammates in any six-game span in 2025-26.

Utah’s power play has converted in seven-straight games, and the Mammoth have converted on 11 of 24 opportunities (45.8%). This is tied with the longest streak in franchise history.

Guenther is one goal away from 40 goals in a single season. He would be the first player in franchise history to achieve that mark, and it would be Guenther’s first time achieving that feat. Guenther eclipsed 70 points for the first time in his career tonight (39G, 32A, 71PTS) with a two-point (1G, 1A) performance. He is the third player on Utah’s roster to hit that mark this season.

There’s four games left in the regular season and the Mammoth will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday before traveling to Calgary to face the Flames on Sunday.

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