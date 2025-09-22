Training Camp: Day 6

Gearing Up for Game 1

As preparation for the upcoming season continues, Tourigny explained the process of getting ready for Game 1 on Oct. 9.

“We have seven (preseason) games to play and it’s a race to be ready for the start of the season,” Tourigny shared. “I think there’s different phases in the training camp. I think we’re in the phase where it’s hard, the intensity it’s a tough schedule, there’s volume in the training.

“Next week we’ll go a little bit on a different phase where (there) will be a lot of teaching,” Tourigny continued. “A lot of progression in the system, in the structure, and special situations. Then we’ll have to fine tune, just crank it up a little bit before the start of the season. Drop the volume as much as we can, and be ready for the season.”

Associate Captain Lawson Crouse has seen the group embrace the volume of work and push through the busy start to camp.

“It’s a lot of information for some of the new guys coming in,” Crouse explained. “Obviously, the returning guys were a little bit more fortunate with knowing the systems. There’s been a few tweaks and changes but just a lot of repetitions and that kind of makes you feel a little bit more comfortable going into the game. Obviously last night, that game comes quick. We had three really good practices and then you’re in a game. So it’s just about getting those repetitions and just trying to get better each and every period and grow the game.”

“A lot of conditioning,” Stenlund shared on using these preseason games to prepare. “A lot of getting your head in the game and mostly just get ready for the season.”

The Last Line of Defense

Over the first section of camp, Utah’s goaltenders have had a chance to work on the basics, get more competitive reps, and get back into game form. Goaltenders Jaxson Stauber and Vítek Vaněček broke down what they have focused on over the last week.

“Good fundamentals is the biggest thing,” Stauber explained. “A lot of times in summer skates, you don’t get a lot of traffic plays, and that’s such a huge part of the game. So just working on that, especially in these practice scenarios when you can get 5-on-5, and the same thing with preseason. There’s a lot more traffic, a lot more guys, you don’t have a lot of clear sight lines on shots. So just working to find those sight lines and making sure you’re doing a good job on that.”

“Just trying to get to the game,” Vaněček said. “Working on my eyes, and (my) skating. Skating I think it’s the most important for the goalies is to stay in the game and there’s the two things I’m focusing on.”

Leading the Way

Throughout training camp, Crouse continues to be a key voice pushing this group forward. In addition to standing up for his teammates on the ice, he’s set the example for many things including how to prepare and be ready for these preseason contests.

“I think ultimately, just trying to be the best version of myself,” Crouse explained. “Hopefully that’s contagious. Do the right things, lead by example.”

His head coach had high praise for the Associate Captain on Monday.

“I’m super excited,” Tourigny shared. “His approach, his leadership, his performance on the ice, his drive, he separated himself. I’m really proud of him.

“He’s a high character guy who has a lot of pride and he knew what he had to do and really, really proud of him.”