Mammoth Face Ducks in Preseason Game

The Utah Mammoth are jumping right back into game action with their third preseason game in two days. The Mammoth will likely have a predominantly NHL roster against the Ducks after playing a significant amount of the team’s prospects and younger players on Monday against the Avalanche.

Utah lost its first preseason game, 5-1 to the Avalanche on Sunday evening before dropping a close 3-2 contest later that night, also against Colorado. Forward Michael Carcone scored Utah’s lone goal in Game 1 while Daniil But and Sammy Walker each contributed a power play goal in Game 2. A full recap of both games can be found here.

Including Monday’s game, the Mammoth have five more games for their preseason slate. Utah will face the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 9 to open their season.

Anaheim is playing its second preseason game on Monday after falling 3-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Nikita Nesterenko scored the Ducks only goal in the loss. The Ducks have six more preseason games (including Monday’s contest) before they kick off their regular season on Oct. 9 against the Seattle Kraken.

Tonight’s game will be streamed on Mammoth+ and you can listen on 1280 AM, KSL Sports Zone, the KSL app, and the NHL app.