Training Camp: Day 15

Jack McBain returned to practice as the Mammoth prepare for the final days of preseason

Notebook 10.1.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Wednesday’s practice saw the return of Mammoth forward Jack McBain. McBain was injured on Sep. 21 and has not been seen on the ice since.

“You never want to get hurt especially during camp when you’re trying to get in with the guys and (are) getting reps that you haven’t got all summer,” McBain shared after practice. “It’s definitely fun to be back with everybody and back with the group, hopefully back out there soon.”

As the team is eight days away from the season opening game against the Colorado Avalanche, McBain has a stretch of time he can use to prepare for Game 1 of the 2025-26 campaign.

“I’m just getting back into the flow of things,” McBain explained. “A lot (of) the systems, being able to get those down so you can play free out there while doing the right stuff. But we only have a couple more games so I’m trying to play catch up as quickly as I can and then I’m ready for the season.”

Jack McBain discusses his injury and using the final stretch of preseason to prepare

Head coach André Tourigny gave an official update on McBain’s status following today’s practice.

“Not ready for tomorrow,” Tourigny shared. “But it’s good to see him on the ice and have a first full practice with the team. He’s day-to-day, soon.”

Roster Moves

There were several roster moves made on Wednesday. First, the Mammoth traded goaltender Connor Ingram to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for future considerations.

“I want to thank (Ingram) and his family for what he did for us,” Tourigny said. “He’s an unbelievable man. Really happy for him to see him healthy and ready to play and having an opportunity to have a fresh start. I think it’s amazing for him, so I wish him all the best. He was great to be around, he was a great teammate, so (wishing) nothing but the best for him.”

Before practice, the Mammoth placed goaltender Jaxson Stauber on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

Following practice the team assigned defenseman Maveric Lamoureux to the Roadrunners and assigned forward Cole Beaudoin to the Barrie Colts (OHL).

The training camp roster now sits at 37 players.

Head coach André Tourigny discusses the team's penalty kill, overall improvements and more

Practice, Practice, Practice

Over the final days of training camp, the Mammoth are focused on giving players a balance of rest days and games/practices. Here’s who was on the ice for today’s practice session:

Forwards: Cameron Hebig, Curtis Douglas, Daniil But, Andrew Agozzino, JJ Peterka, Ben McCartney, Cole Beaudoin, Dylan Guenther, Gabe Smith, Jack McBain, Kevin Stenlund, Clayton Keller, Brandon Tanev, Nick Schmaltz

Defensemen: Maveric Lamoureux, Scott Perunovich, Olli Määttä, Dmitri Simashev, Sean Durzi, Ian Cole, Mikhail Sergachev

Goaltenders: Matt Villalta, Vítek Vaněček

Powerful Penalty Kill

Throughout the preseason, Utah has had a strong showing with the penalty kill. Through five preseason games, the Mammoth have allowed only two power play goals through 17 total penalties. Although there are plenty of returning faces that have been on the Mammoth’s penalty kill before, the team and coaching staff have worked hard to have everyone be effective on the kill.

“We take a lot of pride in that,” Tourigny shared. “I think that’s the first step. I think (John Madden) does a really good job to give structure and a good understanding to the guys of what we want to do, but credit goes to the player as well. I think we have a group who kills, who wants to do the job and take a lot of pride in it, and it shows. We’ll see where (it goes) but so far it’s pretty good.”

The Next Generation

Growing up, it was hard for forward JJ Peterka to find somewhere to skate in Germany during the summer months. His new project, a one-zone hockey rink, will solve that problem and help grow the next generation of German hockey players. Read more here!

