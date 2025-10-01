Training Camp: Day 15

Wednesday’s practice saw the return of Mammoth forward Jack McBain. McBain was injured on Sep. 21 and has not been seen on the ice since.

“You never want to get hurt especially during camp when you’re trying to get in with the guys and (are) getting reps that you haven’t got all summer,” McBain shared after practice. “It’s definitely fun to be back with everybody and back with the group, hopefully back out there soon.”

As the team is eight days away from the season opening game against the Colorado Avalanche, McBain has a stretch of time he can use to prepare for Game 1 of the 2025-26 campaign.

“I’m just getting back into the flow of things,” McBain explained. “A lot (of) the systems, being able to get those down so you can play free out there while doing the right stuff. But we only have a couple more games so I’m trying to play catch up as quickly as I can and then I’m ready for the season.”