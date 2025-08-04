Smith’s Development Continued Through Championship Run

The future is bright for 18-year-old prospect Gabe Smith. Weeks after he helped the Moncton Wildcats win their third QMJHL Championship, Smith signed his entry-level contract with the Utah Mammoth. Another step completed on the path to the NHL.

“I had lots of conversations with the development staff,” Smith recounted. “This year I was working on a lot of consistency and puck management. Those were the kind of things that I was working on throughout the year and I guess they liked the steps that I made and (I) ended up signing. Super thankful for that.”

Even after achieving this milestone, Smith remained focused on one thing: improving. When he attended Utah’s development camp in late June and early July, Smith made sure to stay engaged and absorb as much information as he could.

“Showing up here, taking everything in,” Smith explained in June. “I think that’s one of the biggest things that the guys come here (for). The staff has so much knowledge of the game and we’re just here to learn and develop.

“For personal (goals), I want to work on my skating, getting stronger,” Smith continued. “Those are kind of the main goals for me.”