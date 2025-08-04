Smith’s Development Continued Through Championship Run

Utah’s prospect helped the Moncton Wildcats secure their third QMJHL Championship in franchise history

SmithProspectReport
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The future is bright for 18-year-old prospect Gabe Smith. Weeks after he helped the Moncton Wildcats win their third QMJHL Championship, Smith signed his entry-level contract with the Utah Mammoth. Another step completed on the path to the NHL.

“I had lots of conversations with the development staff,” Smith recounted. “This year I was working on a lot of consistency and puck management. Those were the kind of things that I was working on throughout the year and I guess they liked the steps that I made and (I) ended up signing. Super thankful for that.”

Even after achieving this milestone, Smith remained focused on one thing: improving. When he attended Utah’s development camp in late June and early July, Smith made sure to stay engaged and absorb as much information as he could.

“Showing up here, taking everything in,” Smith explained in June. “I think that’s one of the biggest things that the guys come here (for). The staff has so much knowledge of the game and we’re just here to learn and develop.

“For personal (goals), I want to work on my skating, getting stronger,” Smith continued. “Those are kind of the main goals for me.”

Learn more about Utah prospect Gabe Smith on a Walk and Talk with Catherine Bogart

Experience is a great teacher and development camp is just one part of that. Another key experience for Smith last season was a long playoff run which resulted in a Championship.

“Winning a championship, you need to work hard,” Smith reflected. “It’s a grind. The season’s long, everybody’s playing through injuries, so I learned the grind of how it takes to win. And learned that it’s not easy and if you’re going to win a championship, it’s a long process and a lot of detail is going into it for sure.”

It may have been a grind, but you wouldn’t know that based on how Smith showed up. With six goals and 16 assists through 19 games, Smith averaged over a point per game throughout the postseason. He had five multi-point games and recorded a point in 16 of the 19 games he played. Cherry on top, Smith scored twice in game six, including the series clinching goal.

That experience of not only winning, but showing up in big moments, will only help Smith’s career moving forward. Smith wants to make the Mammoth and bring his talent to the NHL level. Playing in a preseason game last year was a taste of his future.

“That was probably the coolest moment of my life,” Smith smiled. “Being in (Delta Center) for the first time with all the fans, it was just unreal. I’m just super thankful to be here and just super excited.”

