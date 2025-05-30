Utah Signs Forward Gabe Smith to Entry-Level Contract

Smith played for the Moncton Wildcats during the 2024-25 season

2526-UM-Player_Signing_GabeSmith_2568x1444
By Press Release

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Gabe Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract.

“We are very pleased to sign Gabe to an entry-level contract,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Gabe has had a strong season and brings a great amount of toughness, size, and offensive upside to the organization. He has earned this deal and we look forward to his continued development.”

Smith, 18, tallied 20-19-39 and 63 penalty minutes (PIM) in 52 regular-season games with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 2024-25. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound forward set new career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (4), game-winning goals (4), and plus/minus (+23). Smith ranked seventh in goals and fifth in game-winning goals among all Wildcats skaters.

Smith added 6-16-22 in 19 games during the QMJHL playoffs to help Moncton win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy and clinch its third league championship. He found the scoresheet in 16 of those 19 contests and tied for the third-most postseason points of any league skater. Smith also registered five multi-point performances during the playoffs and scored twice in Moncton’s decisive Game 6 win over the Rimouski Océanic, with his second goal standing as the championship-clinching tally.

Smith has recorded 2-2-4 and 4 PIM through three Memorial Cup games as Moncton plays for the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) championship, and he was named First Star in the Wildcats’ round-robin victory against Rimouski.

A native of St. Andrews, New Brunswick, Smith has posted 33-49–82 and 184 PIM in 172 career QMJHL games with Moncton over the past three seasons. He has also made 35 QMJHL playoff appearances for the Wildcats, earning 7-16-23 and 26 PIM.

Smith was selected by Utah in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

