Men’s Worlds Recap: Day 7

There were three Utah Mammoth players in action on Day 7 of the IIHF Men’s World Championship. Read more about how each did below in your daily Men’s Worlds recap!

SUI vs GER: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

GER: Maksymilian Szuber

Germany lost its first game of the preliminary round on Thursday, suffering a 5-1 defeat to Switzerland. Sven Andrighetto scored four goals for the Swiss, including a natural hat trick in the second period, to pace Switzerland while Damien Riat also scored a goal. Marc Michaelis had Germany’s only goal in the final minutes of the game.

Defenseman Maksymilian Szuber played 11:27 in the loss and had one shot on goal. With the regulation loss, Germany remains at nine points. Their next game is Saturday morning against the U.S. Game time is 4:20 a.m. MT.

CAN vs AUT: Avicii Arena – Stockholm, SWE – Group A

CAN: Barrett Hayton

After conceding the opening goal, Canada fought back with a pair of goals from Nathan MacKinnon and a strong third period to pick up a 5-1 win. In addition to MacKinnon’s goals, Travis Konecny, Will Cuylle, and Sidney Crosby scored in the win. With the victory, Canada remains tied with Sweden for the top spot in Group A (12 points).

Forward Barrett Hayton played 14:53 on the fourth line for Canada. He had 4 shots on goal and was +1. Up next for the Canadians, a Saturday afternoon game against Slovakia. Game time is 12:20 p.m. MT.

CZE vs HUN: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

CZE: Karel Vejmelka

Czechia continued its winning ways with a 6-1 victory over Hungary. David Pastrnak scored twice while Jakub Flek, Peter Kodytek, Ondrej Beranek, and Lukas Sedlak each scored once. Andras Mihalik had Hungary’s lone goal. With the win, Czechia leads Group B with 11 points.

Karel Vejmelka backed up Daniel Vladar and did not play for Czechia on Thursday. Vejmelka has started two of Czechia’s four games in the preliminary round. Up next for Czechia, a game against Kazakhstan on Saturday at 8:20 a.m. MT.