Men's Worlds Recap: Day 2

On Day 2 of the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship, two of Utah’s representatives played their first games of the tournament. Below is a recap of the action!

SLO vs CAN: Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden – Group A

CAN: Barrett Hayton

Canada came out strong in their first game of the tournament and beat Slovakia 4-0. Bo Horvat scored twice while Nate MacKinnon and Noah Dobson each contributed a goal. With the win, Canada received the full three points.

Utah forward Barrett Hayton played on the fourth line with Will Cuylle and Phillip Danault. Hayton had 10:40 of ice time against Slovakia. Canada’s next game is Sunday against Latvia. Game time is 8:20 a.m. MT.

GER vs HUN: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

GER: Maksymilian Szuber

Germany’s offense was the star of the show against Hungary and secured a 6-1 win to start the tournament. Dominik Kahun paced Germany with two goals while Joshua Samanski, Lukas Kalble, Frederik Tiffels, and Alexander Ehl each scored once. With the regulation win, Germany received the full three points.

Utah defenseman Maksymilian Szuber played 10:55, had three shots on goal, and was +2 in the win. Germany’s next game is Sunday against Kazakhstan at 8:20 a.m. MT.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE – May 11:

4:20 a.m. MT: USA vs HUN

8:20 a.m. MT: CAN vs LAT, GER vs KAZ

12:20 p.m. MT: CZE vs NOR