Men's Worlds Recap: Day 6

For Day 6 of the IIHF Men’s World Championship, the United States was the only team in action with Utah Mammoth players. Read more about how the Americans did in their fourth preliminary round game below!
USA vs NOR: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B
USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Michael Kesselring, Josh Doan
After Norway scored four unanswered goals which pushed the game to overtime, Tage Thompson’s tally in extra time secured a 6-5 win and two points for USA. Thompson had a hat trick in the victory while Cutter Gauthier, Clayton Keller, and Michael McCarron scored once. Stian Solberg had a hat trick for Norway while Martin Ronnild and Noah Steen each contributed a goal.