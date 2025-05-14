Men's Worlds Recap: Day 6

Clayton Keller had his first multi-point game of the tournament, as he contributed a goal and two assists. He played 21:20 and had 5 shots against Norway, which was second most on Team USA. Michael Kesselring assisted on Keller’s goal and played 11:20. Logan Cooley, Keller’s linemate, had the primary assist on the game winner and played 22:24. After he was a healthy scratch on Monday, Josh Doan rejoined the lineup. Doan played 6:14 on the fourth line against Norway.

USA is tied for second with Czechia in the Group B standings (8 points); however, Czechia has played one less game. The Americans have two days off before their next contest. USA will face Germany on May 17 at 4:20 a.m. MT.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

SUI vs GER (Maksymilian Szuber) – 8:20 a.m. MT

CAN (Barrett Hayton) vs AUT – 12:20 p.m. MT

CZE (Karel Vejmelka) vs HUN – 12:20 p.m. MT