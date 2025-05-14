Men's Worlds Recap: Day 6

USA picked up an overtime win and several Mammoth players were on the scoresheet

MWCDay6 5.14.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

For Day 6 of the IIHF Men’s World Championship, the United States was the only team in action with Utah Mammoth players. Read more about how the Americans did in their fourth preliminary round game below!

USA vs NOR: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Michael Kesselring, Josh Doan

After Norway scored four unanswered goals which pushed the game to overtime, Tage Thompson’s tally in extra time secured a 6-5 win and two points for USA. Thompson had a hat trick in the victory while Cutter Gauthier, Clayton Keller, and Michael McCarron scored once. Stian Solberg had a hat trick for Norway while Martin Ronnild and Noah Steen each contributed a goal.

Clayton Keller had his first multi-point game of the tournament, as he contributed a goal and two assists. He played 21:20 and had 5 shots against Norway, which was second most on Team USA. Michael Kesselring assisted on Keller’s goal and played 11:20. Logan Cooley, Keller’s linemate, had the primary assist on the game winner and played 22:24. After he was a healthy scratch on Monday, Josh Doan rejoined the lineup. Doan played 6:14 on the fourth line against Norway.

USA is tied for second with Czechia in the Group B standings (8 points); however, Czechia has played one less game. The Americans have two days off before their next contest. USA will face Germany on May 17 at 4:20 a.m. MT.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

SUI vs GER (Maksymilian Szuber) – 8:20 a.m. MT
CAN (Barrett Hayton) vs AUT – 12:20 p.m. MT
CZE (Karel Vejmelka) vs HUN – 12:20 p.m. MT

