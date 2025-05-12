Men's Worlds Recap: Day 4

After a busy weekend full of preliminary round games, only two teams with Utah Mammoth representatives were in action, the U.S. and Czechia. Below is a recap of Day 4 at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

USA v SUI: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Michael Kesselring, Josh Doan (did not play)

In a showdown between two top teams in Group B, Switzerland shut out USA, 3-0. Damien Riat, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Dean Kukan scored for Switzerland. This was USA’s first loss in the preliminary round.

Mammoth representatives Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, and Michael Kesselring all played in Monday’s game; however, Josh Doan was a healthy scratch. Keller had 16:28 of ice time while Cooley, his linemate, played 18:55. Kesselring played 15:38 in the loss. The Americans will look to get back into the win column on Wednesday when the US faces Norway. Game time is 8:20 a.m. MT.

CZE v DEN: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

CZE: Karel Vejmelka

Czechia picked up its third win of the preliminary round with a 7-2 win over co-host Denmark. Martin Necas had two goals for Czechia while Daniel Gazda, David Pastrnak, Lukas Sedlak, Daniel Vozenilek, and Roman Cervenka each scored once. Nick Olesen and Christian Wejse scored for Denmark.

Since Vejmelka played yesterday’s game, he backed up Daniel Vladar today. So far, Utah’s goaltender has played two of Czechia’s three preliminary round games. Czechia’s next game is Thursday, May 15 against Hungary. Game time is 12:20 p.m. MT.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE – May 13:

NOR vs. GER (Maksymilian Szuber) – 8:20 a.m. MT

CAN (Barrett Hayton) vs. FRA – 12:20 p.m. MT