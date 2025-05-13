Men's Worlds Recap: Day 5

Day 5 of the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship has wrapped, and two Utah Mammoth players participated in Tuesday’s games. Below is a recap of today’s game action at Men’s Worlds.

NOR vs GER: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

GER: Maksymilian Szuber

Germany picked up its third preliminary round win, a 5-2 victory over Norway, on Tuesday. The Germans have taken Men’s Worlds by storm and sit at the top of the standings in Group B. Yasin Ehliz, Marc Michaelis, Wojciech Stachowiak, Joshua Samanski, and Frederik Tiffels all scored for Germany while Andreas Martinsen and Jacob Berglund had Norway’s goals.

Utah Mammoth representative Maksymilian Szuber has played all three games for Germany. Against Norway, Szuber had one shot on goal through 13:08 of ice time. Up next for the Germans, a game against Switzerland, on May 15. Game time is 8:20 a.m. MT.

CAN vs FRA: Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden – Group A

CAN: Barrett Hayton

Canada continued its winning ways Tuesday, as the Canadians beat France, 5-0. Bo Horvat scored twice while Will Cuylle, Sidney Crosby, and Brandon Montour all scored once. With the win, Canada has tied Sweden for first place in Group A. Both teams have the full nine points through their first three games.

Utah’s Barrett Hayton was the right wing on Canada’s fourth line, and he played 15:09 against the French. Hayton had the primary assist on Brandon Montour’s goal late in the third period for his second point of the tournament.