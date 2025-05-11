Men's Worlds Recap: Day 3

It was a busy Day 3 at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship with six total games between the two co-host cities. Utah had seven representatives play throughout the day in four of those games. Below is a recap of the day and how Mammoth players performed on Sunday!

USA vs HUN: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring

USA started Sunday’s slate of games in Herning with a 6-0 win over Hungary. Frank Nazar and Cutter Gauthier each scored twice in the win while Connor Garland and Logan Cooley each added a goal. With the win, USA is at the top of Group B with 6 points.

Logan Cooley’s second goal of the tournament was assisted by his Utah Mammoth captain, Clayton Keller. The two connected in the final five minutes of the game to make it 6-0. Cooley had a two-point game as he also assisted on the game’s opening goal while playing on USA’s top line. Through the first two preliminary round games, Cooley has three points (2G, 1A). Keller’s assist was his first point of the tournament and Utah’s captain played 16:42 with Cooley and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson.