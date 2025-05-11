Men's Worlds Recap: Day 3

Utah had seven players participate in Sunday’s slate of games

CooleyWorldsBlog 5.11.25
By Catherine Bogart

It was a busy Day 3 at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship with six total games between the two co-host cities. Utah had seven representatives play throughout the day in four of those games. Below is a recap of the day and how Mammoth players performed on Sunday!

USA vs HUN: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring

USA started Sunday’s slate of games in Herning with a 6-0 win over Hungary. Frank Nazar and Cutter Gauthier each scored twice in the win while Connor Garland and Logan Cooley each added a goal. With the win, USA is at the top of Group B with 6 points.

Logan Cooley’s second goal of the tournament was assisted by his Utah Mammoth captain, Clayton Keller. The two connected in the final five minutes of the game to make it 6-0. Cooley had a two-point game as he also assisted on the game’s opening goal while playing on USA’s top line. Through the first two preliminary round games, Cooley has three points (2G, 1A). Keller’s assist was his first point of the tournament and Utah’s captain played 16:42 with Cooley and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson.

Forward Josh Doan was the 13th forward for USA (as the tournament allows 20 skaters to play per game) and he registered two shots on goal through 8:10 of ice time. Defenseman Michael Kesselring was on the third defensive pairing with Mason Lohrei. Kesselring was +3 and played 17:54. The Americans are on the front half of a back-to-back and will face Switzerland Monday morning at 8:10 a.m. MT.

LAT vs CAN: Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden – Group A

CAN: Barrett Hayton

With a 7-1 win over Latvia, Canada has picked up the full six points through its first two games of the tournament. Currently, the Canadians are tied for the top spot in Group A with co-host Sweden. Travis Konecny and Kent Johnson each scored twice in the win while Nate MacKinnon, Macklin Celebrini, and Barrett Hayton each added a goal. Eduards Tralmaks had Latvia’s lone goal.

Hayton’s goal was his first point of the tournament. The forward led Canada with six shots on goal and Hayton played 13:48 in the win. Canada’s next game is May 13 at 12:20 p.m. MT against France.

GER vs KAZ: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

GER: Maksymilian Szuber

Although Kazakhstan opened the scoring three minutes in with a goal from Nikita Mikhailis, Germany’s four unanswered goals led them to a 4-1 win. Maximilian Kastner, Wojciech Stachowiak, Lukas Reichel, and Lukas Kalble each scored for Germany.

Defenseman Maksymilian Szuber played 10:37 and had three shots on goal in the win. With two wins to start the tournament, Germany is tied with the US for the top spot in Group B. Germany’s next game is May 13 against Norway. Game time is 8:20 a.m. MT.

NOR vs CZE: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

CZE: Karel Vejmelka

Czechia picked up its second win of Men’s Worlds with a 2-1 victory over Norway. All three of the game’s goals were scored in the second period. Jakub Flek and David Pastrnak had Czechia’s goals while Stian Solberg scored for Norway.

Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka played his second game of the tournament and stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced. He had a .956 save percentage in the win. Czechia is third in Group B with five points. Their next game is Monday at 12:20 p.m. MT against Denmark.

