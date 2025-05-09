The 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship is underway! The Utah Mammoth had five players participate in Day 1: Karel Vejmelka for Czechia and Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, and Michael Kesselring for USA. Below is a recap of the tournament’s opening day!
Men’s Worlds Recap: Day 1
Five Mammoth players were in action in the tournament’s opening day
SUI vs CZE: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B
CZE: Karel Vejmelka
In a back-and-forth battle, Czechia prevailed with a 6-5 overtime win against Switzerland. Since the game went to extra time, the defending champions picked up two points while Switzerland was awarded one.
Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka played the entire game for his home country and stopped 16 of the 20 shots he faced, including two in overtime. Vejmelka also had the secondary assist on the Roman Cervenka’s game winning goal, just 2:30 into the extra frame.
Matej Stransky, Filip Zadina, Filip Pyrochta, Luka Sedlak, and Roman Cervenka scored for Czechia while Christian Marti, Damien Riat, Sandro Schmid, and Sven Andrighetto had Switzerland’s goals.
Czechia’s next game is Sunday, May 11 against Norway at 12:20 p.m. MT.
DEN vs. USA: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B
USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring
USA scored first and never looked back, as the Americans beat tournament co-host Denmark, 5-0. With the regulation win, the US received all three possible points.
Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley scored a power play goal and recorded three shots through 17:33. Michael Kesselring had two assists through 17:54. Clayton Keller played 18:03 and had three shots. Josh Doan played 6:52 in the win.
Matty Beniers paced the U.S. with two goals while Cooley, Cutter Gauthier, and Mason Lohrei also scored.
Next up for the Americans, a game against Hungary on Sunday. Puck drop is 4:20 a.m. MT.