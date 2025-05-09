Men’s Worlds Recap: Day 1

SUI vs CZE: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

CZE: Karel Vejmelka

In a back-and-forth battle, Czechia prevailed with a 6-5 overtime win against Switzerland. Since the game went to extra time, the defending champions picked up two points while Switzerland was awarded one.

Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka played the entire game for his home country and stopped 16 of the 20 shots he faced, including two in overtime. Vejmelka also had the secondary assist on the Roman Cervenka’s game winning goal, just 2:30 into the extra frame.