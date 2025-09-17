Utah Mammoth Open State-of-the-Art Practice and Training Facility in Sandy, Utah

Only 13 months after breaking ground, the Utah Mammoth today unveiled their new state-of-the-art practice and training facility in Sandy, Utah, which is equipped with one of the most extensive arrays available of cutting-edge technology, modern equipment, and player amenities to support the overall well-being and performance of the team. Located on the southeast end of The Shops at South Town, the new 146,000-square-foot facility also features team offices, two new NHL-regulation ice surfaces, plus public spaces that will open in early 2026, including a team store, skate rentals, locker rooms, and concessions. As the first of its kind in Utah, the facility is a landmark achievement in helping establish the state as a premier hockey destination – and will serve as a hub for the growth and future of the sport across the region.

“This new Utah Mammoth practice and training facility is one of the most tech forward facilities in all of sports. Not only will it be an epic place for players to train, but it will be an incredible gathering place for the community as well,” said Ryan and Ashley Smith, co-founders of SEG and owners of the Utah Mammoth. “Every detail of the space was designed with the athlete experience in mind, giving players the ultimate environment to succeed and creating amazing spaces for them to rest and recover. I am so proud of the incredible work done by the SEG team to not only build something so amazing, but to also do it so quickly. This facility represents our commitment to building a championship-caliber environment that positions the Utah Mammoth for long-term success in the NHL while connecting us more deeply to the community.”

The Utah Mammoth constructed the practice and training facility in partnership with multiple Utah-based companies, including architectural design firm Babcock Design, Layton Construction – official partner of the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth – and interior design by Ezra Lee Design + Build. Breaking ground in August 2024, the construction of the Mammoth facility was completed with speed and uncompromised attention to detail.

The facility design incorporates the industrial style of the building blended with modern functionality. At the core of the building are two NHL-regulation ice surfaces, which give the team the flexibility to run multiple on-ice sessions simultaneously and optimize on-ice training for skill development, conditioning, and practice. Select team practices will be open to the public and bleachers positioned around the ice sheets will accommodate more than 500 fans. Visiting NHL clubs will also be able to use the facility for practice and morning skates while in town.

Additional key highlights of the facility include:

An 8,082-square-foot dry gym featuring 40 yards of turf, resistance systems that provide immediate training data, and camera-based squat racks

World-class Local Positioning System (LPS) technology is installed directly above both ice sheets, allowing tracking of players’ workload and performance in real time

A full recovery suite complete with a 22-foot therapy pool, red light therapy, dry float tanks, sauna and steam rooms, and other spa-inspired amenities

A commercial-grade performance kitchen with an open-concept design, mobile app ordering, and equipment to prepare an array of cuisines

Automated skate sharpening and profiling systems that replace manual methods. With more than 200 sets of steel maintained throughout the season, this automation will ensure operational efficiency and readiness, supporting both practice and game-day operations

A primary locker room that is consistent with the design and layout of Delta Center’s space, creating a game-day environment for players and continuity between practice and competition

A 26-stall visitor locker room positioned adjacent to the central team locker room that also ensures every player invited to training camp has a dedicated locker space during all-team events and practices

Thoughtfully curated touchpoints that encourage team connection, including a player lounge, skills room, and a barber shop

In addition to serving as the Mammoth’s practice and training center, when public spaces open in early 2026, the building will provide critical infrastructure for youth and amateur hockey leagues, ice skating, and other recreational programs in the region.

The facility served as the team’s home base during the Utah Mammoth 2025 Rookie Camp last week and will host the Mammoth’s 2025 Training Camp, with the first on-ice session scheduled for Thursday, September 18th.