Kerfoot Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Utah Hockey Club announced today that it has named forward Alexander Kerfoot as Utah’s first-ever nominee for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, an annual award given to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

“We are proud to nominate Alexander for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “I can’t think of a better representative for the values of our organization. The dedication, leadership, and work ethic he exemplifies for our team is equally matched by his selfless commitment to the community.”

“I am beyond grateful and very humbled to be named by our organization as its King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee,” said Kerfoot. “It is extremely important to both me and my wife Marissa to give back to Utah by helping grow the game and providing experiences and access to the sport, especially for young girls. It’s also rewarding to play for an organization that cares so deeply about its community, and supports so many community initiatives that are also important to me and my teammates.”

In Utah’s inaugural NHL season, the 30-year-old Kerfoot focused heavily on growing the game of hockey in the community by providing unique access and experiences to the sport, especially for young girls. With Marissa, Kerfoot has made a huge impact by donating his tickets to youth female hockey players. In addition, Kerfoot invites each player who receives the tickets, along with her family, to watch warmups from the bench, fist bump players taking the ice, and spend time chatting before the game.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native has touched many aspiring players throughout the 2024-25 season through his focus on providing tickets and experiences, as well as community appearances for teams and organizations such as Ogden Lady Mustangs, Utah Olympic Oval Wildcats, Lady Grizzlies, Primary Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish, Granite Education Foundation, Utah Hockey Club Learn to Play, and Utah Hockey Club Youth.

On the ice, Utah’s alternate captain has played in all 77 games with Utah this season, registering 11-13-24 and 14 penalty minutes (PIM). He leads the team in shorthanded goals (2), ranks second in shorthanded ice time per game (2:30), and he also paces Utah forwards in blocked shots (64) and takeaways (25). He recently played in his 600th career NHL game and has skated in 421 consecutive games dating back to Nov. 30, 2019, which stands as the fourth-longest active ironman streak in the NHL. Kerfoot has tallied 98-190-288 and 200 PIM in 601 career NHL games with Utah, Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche.

The 2024-25 King Clancy Award winner will be chosen from the league’s 32 team nominees by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman, and former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner may also elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup Champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.