Keller’s Overtime Goal Leads Utah to Win Over Edmonton

Schmaltz led the Mammoth with two goals in the win. Both of his goals were key moments of the game. His first was halfway through the second period, and the tally cut Edmonton’s lead to one. The center also scored a shorthanded goal, against the best power play in the league, to tie the game in the final minute of the second period. Schmaltz is on a five-game points streak (4G, 3A) and hit the 30-goal benchmark for the first time in his career. In addition to his offensive contributions, Schmaltz continues to be a strong defensive presence. His impact on the Mammoth is significant.

“You guys know, I think the world of him,” Keller said of Schmaltz. “Him as a player and person and just so gifted, fast, skilled, thinks the game at such a high level, and has such a good stick. There's so many things about his game that people don't recognize or truly appreciate as much as all of us do in this room, and just how good he is. That's huge for him, for sure. He's got that sneaky little wrister, and he's good in tight. He's got good hands. That's great to see him get that, and I don't think that's the ceiling for him honestly.”

“(Schmaltz) will always be at his best when he has that awareness, that urgency in his game,” Tourigny said. “When he has that, as much as he wants to produce offensively, he's elite defensively. Just because he's at the right place, and that leads to offense for him, and that leads to production. He was good on faceoffs as well, so he did a good job.”

Logan Cooley is also on a five-game points streak (6G, 3A) and drew the penalty in overtime which led to Clayton Keller’s power play goal. In his 20 games back from a lower-body injury, Cooley has nine goals and seven assists for 16 points. His strong play tonight was key for the Mammoth.

“Cooley, I think, did a really good job,” Tourigny shared. “He made one mistake in the second, just puck management. He reacted like a real pro; he knew it and did not repeat it. In overtime, I didn't want somebody who couldn't skate with McDavid. And he had the fire in his eyes; I got this, I got this. I said, “Hey, don't take chase, don't worry.” He didn't really even want to hear me. He was kind of just, just put me out there and don't worry. He drew the penalty, and we scored on that. So, proud of the young guy.”

In addition to their individual performances, both the Cooley and Schmaltz lines were assigned to covering Edmonton Captain Connor McDavid. Both lines were successful and held the NHL’s points leader to one power play goal and one assist on four shots.

“Those two lines shared McDavid all night long,” Tourigny explained. “I think they did a really good job. I think that without them doing such a good job on both sides of the puck. Both of them (Schmaltz and Cooley) scored but they played really well against 97 (McDavid), so I think they played a complete game.”

Utah’s power play remains red-hot and extended its goal-streak to six-straight games in the win. Through this span, the Mammoth have scored 10 power play goals on 21 opportunities. Keller’s tally in the extra frame was also the first power play goal in overtime for the Mammoth.

In addition to the win, the Mammoth had plenty to celebrate outside of the game. Utah’s fan Zamboni, the Zammoth made its debut during the first intermission. The Mammoth took the Zamboni from the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and transformed it to a fan experience.