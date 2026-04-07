SALT LAKE CITY – Captain Clayton Keller’s game winner 33 seconds into overtime secured Utah’s first win over the Edmonton Oilers in franchise history. The Mammoth earned two valuable points in a close playoff race, and saw the team’s offense continue to produce. Utah has scored six goals or more goals in four-straight games, the longest run in franchise history.
Keller’s Overtime Goal Leads Utah to Win Over Edmonton
Schmaltz hits 30 goals for first time in his career, Mammoth gain two points in tight playoff race
It was a game filled with momentum swings and lead changes as the Mammoth had to battle back from three separate deficits. However, even when trailing 3-1, Utah was calm and confident. The Mammoth’s resiliency tonight, and in recent games, shows the growth of this team and is important this time of year.
“I think we stuck with it all game, obviously being down 3-1, and I still feel like we were playing good hockey,” Keller explained. “A couple of bounces here and there, but just part of the way that we stuck with it. We had a big push in the third. We were playing our style of hockey. We get the goal there, and then we keep pressing. We don't sit back and back up. It's a good step in the right direction, and still got some games left, so it's a huge win.”
“It was a fun game,” Nick Schmaltz said postgame. “Got down early. I thought we were still playing well, even after the first period. I thought we just gave them some looks that they capitalized on. We stuck with it all game. We had a feeling that we were (going) to come back. So, great win. It was fun to be a part of. It was a great atmosphere out there.”
Post-Game Video
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COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny
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HIGHLIGHTS: Utah 6, Edmonton 5 OT
Schmaltz led the Mammoth with two goals in the win. Both of his goals were key moments of the game. His first was halfway through the second period, and the tally cut Edmonton’s lead to one. The center also scored a shorthanded goal, against the best power play in the league, to tie the game in the final minute of the second period. Schmaltz is on a five-game points streak (4G, 3A) and hit the 30-goal benchmark for the first time in his career. In addition to his offensive contributions, Schmaltz continues to be a strong defensive presence. His impact on the Mammoth is significant.
“You guys know, I think the world of him,” Keller said of Schmaltz. “Him as a player and person and just so gifted, fast, skilled, thinks the game at such a high level, and has such a good stick. There's so many things about his game that people don't recognize or truly appreciate as much as all of us do in this room, and just how good he is. That's huge for him, for sure. He's got that sneaky little wrister, and he's good in tight. He's got good hands. That's great to see him get that, and I don't think that's the ceiling for him honestly.”
“(Schmaltz) will always be at his best when he has that awareness, that urgency in his game,” Tourigny said. “When he has that, as much as he wants to produce offensively, he's elite defensively. Just because he's at the right place, and that leads to offense for him, and that leads to production. He was good on faceoffs as well, so he did a good job.”
Logan Cooley is also on a five-game points streak (6G, 3A) and drew the penalty in overtime which led to Clayton Keller’s power play goal. In his 20 games back from a lower-body injury, Cooley has nine goals and seven assists for 16 points. His strong play tonight was key for the Mammoth.
“Cooley, I think, did a really good job,” Tourigny shared. “He made one mistake in the second, just puck management. He reacted like a real pro; he knew it and did not repeat it. In overtime, I didn't want somebody who couldn't skate with McDavid. And he had the fire in his eyes; I got this, I got this. I said, “Hey, don't take chase, don't worry.” He didn't really even want to hear me. He was kind of just, just put me out there and don't worry. He drew the penalty, and we scored on that. So, proud of the young guy.”
In addition to their individual performances, both the Cooley and Schmaltz lines were assigned to covering Edmonton Captain Connor McDavid. Both lines were successful and held the NHL’s points leader to one power play goal and one assist on four shots.
“Those two lines shared McDavid all night long,” Tourigny explained. “I think they did a really good job. I think that without them doing such a good job on both sides of the puck. Both of them (Schmaltz and Cooley) scored but they played really well against 97 (McDavid), so I think they played a complete game.”
Utah’s power play remains red-hot and extended its goal-streak to six-straight games in the win. Through this span, the Mammoth have scored 10 power play goals on 21 opportunities. Keller’s tally in the extra frame was also the first power play goal in overtime for the Mammoth.
In addition to the win, the Mammoth had plenty to celebrate outside of the game. Utah’s fan Zamboni, the Zammoth made its debut during the first intermission. The Mammoth took the Zamboni from the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and transformed it to a fan experience.
Throughout the entire night the Delta Center remained one of the loudest buildings in the NHL. With rally towels waving after every goal, and the crowd bringing energy all game long, Tuesday night was a game to remember. The Mammoth were happy to deliver an exciting win for its fans.
“We want it to be tough to play here,” Schmaltz reflected. “I mean, it's super loud. It's a fun environment to be a part of. So glad we got that win for the fans, and hopefully we can continue that down the stretch here.”
Utah has five games left in the 2025-26 regular season, and two more at home on this current homestand. Up next, the Mammoth host the Nashville Predators. As of Tuesday night, Nashville is in the second wild card spot and four points behind Utah.
Additional Notes from Tonight
- Keller scored his fourth overtime goal of the season which is tied for second-most in the NHL. His power play goal in the extra frame was the seventh of 10 overtime winners in the first 66 seconds of overtime.
- Schmaltz is Utah’s third player to score 30 or more goals in a season alongside Keller (2024-25) and Dylan Guenther (2025-26). In addition to hitting the 30-goal benchmark, Schmaltz hit 70 points in a single season for the first time in his career.
- Alexander Kerfoot recorded two points tonight (1G, 1A) for his third multi-point game of the season and his second in four games (2G). He has six points over his last six games. He also recorded his 200th NHL point with his assist on Schmaltz’s shorthanded goal.
- The Mammoth have a 20-14-3 record on home ice in 2025-26, led in home scoring by Keller (11G, 35A) and Schmaltz (18G, 20A).
Upcoming Schedule
- Apr. 9: NSH vs UTA
- Apr. 11: CAR vs UTA
- Apr. 12: UTA vs CGY
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