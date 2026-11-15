FOLLOW LIVE: San Jose vs Utah

2GameBlog_111426
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

2:15: UTA GOAL - Zac Jones (Yamamoto, Keller) 1-0 UTA

This was Jones' first goal with Utah!

3:24: SJS Penalty - Macklin Celebrini (slashing)

4:17: UTA Penalty - Clayton Keller (high-sticking)

8:24: SJS Penalty - Will Smith (tripping)

8:53: UTA GOAL - Mikhail Sergachev (PPG - Yamamoto, Keller) 2-0 UTA

9:40: UTA Penalty - MacKenzie Weegar (delay of game)

11:35: SJS GOAL - Tyler Toffoli (PPG - Orlov, Smith) 2-1 UTA

12:40: UTA GOAL - Zac Jones (Lee) 3-1 UTA

14:27: UTA Penalty - Michael Carcone (tripping)

18:12: SJS Penalty - bench minor, too many men (served by Will Smith)

End of Period Stats

Score: 3-1 UTA

Shots: UTA 12, SJS 5

Power Play: UTA 1/2, SJS 1/3

Hits: SJS 16, UTA 11

Blocked Shots: UTA 5, SJS 2

Face-Off %: UTA 69.6%, SJS 30.4%

PRE-GAME

Utah's Starters

Carcone - McBain - Crouse

Simashev - Weegar

Vejmelka

San Jose's Starters

Stenberg - Celebrini - Smith

Nurse - Kesselring

Askarov 

Projected Lineup - Utah

Lee - Trocheck - Keller

Yamamoto - Hayton - But

Carcone - McBain - Crouse

McCartney - Stenlund - O'Brien

Sergachev - Peeke

Simashev - Weegar

Jones - Duda

Vejmelka

Projected Lineup - San Jose

Stenberg - Celebrini - Smith

Marchment - Misa - Graf

Toffoli - Dellandrea - Sherwood

Goodrow - Ostapchuk - Gaudette

Nurse - Kesselring

Dickinson - Trouba

Orlov - Pohlkamp

Askarov

Bringing urgency offensively and defensively will help in Utah's game against San Jose

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

 

News Feed

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RECAP: Ottawa 4, Utah 2

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RECAP: Montreal 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Keller’s Professionalism, Drive Leads to 700th Career Game

Utah Continues Road Trip in Montréal

RECAP: Utah 3, Toronto 2