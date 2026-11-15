FOLLOW LIVE: San Jose vs Utah

FIRST PERIOD
2:15: UTA GOAL - Zac Jones (Yamamoto, Keller) 1-0 UTA
This was Jones' first goal with Utah!
2:15: UTA GOAL - Zac Jones (Yamamoto, Keller) 1-0 UTA
This was Jones' first goal with Utah!
3:24: SJS Penalty - Macklin Celebrini (slashing)
4:17: UTA Penalty - Clayton Keller (high-sticking)
8:24: SJS Penalty - Will Smith (tripping)
8:53: UTA GOAL - Mikhail Sergachev (PPG - Yamamoto, Keller) 2-0 UTA
9:40: UTA Penalty - MacKenzie Weegar (delay of game)
11:35: SJS GOAL - Tyler Toffoli (PPG - Orlov, Smith) 2-1 UTA
12:40: UTA GOAL - Zac Jones (Lee) 3-1 UTA
14:27: UTA Penalty - Michael Carcone (tripping)
18:12: SJS Penalty - bench minor, too many men (served by Will Smith)
End of Period Stats
Score: 3-1 UTA
Shots: UTA 12, SJS 5
Power Play: UTA 1/2, SJS 1/3
Hits: SJS 16, UTA 11
Blocked Shots: UTA 5, SJS 2
Face-Off %: UTA 69.6%, SJS 30.4%
Carcone - McBain - Crouse
Simashev - Weegar
Vejmelka
Stenberg - Celebrini - Smith
Nurse - Kesselring
Askarov
Lee - Trocheck - Keller
Yamamoto - Hayton - But
Carcone - McBain - Crouse
McCartney - Stenlund - O'Brien
Sergachev - Peeke
Simashev - Weegar
Jones - Duda
Vejmelka
Stenberg - Celebrini - Smith
Marchment - Misa - Graf
Toffoli - Dellandrea - Sherwood
Goodrow - Ostapchuk - Gaudette
Nurse - Kesselring
Dickinson - Trouba
Orlov - Pohlkamp
Askarov
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny