Today, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) revealed the new name and permanent identity of Utah’s NHL franchise: the Utah Mammoth. More than 10,000 years ago, herds of mammoth claimed Utah as their home and, ever since, the mammoth has embodied strength, momentum, and an earth-shaking presence – qualities that are brought to life by the passion of Utah’s hockey fans and that mirror the franchise’s bold emergence into the NHL. In a process driven by the community, the Utah Mammoth name was chosen by fans during a 13-month process involving four rounds of fan voting and more than 850,000 votes.
Utah’s NHL Franchise Officially Named the Utah Mammoth
Team introduces permanent brand identity including colors, logos, and jersey designs
“We couldn't be more excited to launch the official name and marks for Utah's NHL hockey team. When it came to naming the team, we did something unprecedented – going through four rounds of community voting, including getting feedback not only on potential names but also on potential logos. We love the passion of the people of Utah and the way they showed up for the team during its inaugural season and the energy they brought to voting on its permanent identity," said Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Mammoth. “From day one, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are excited to celebrate today’s launch with the entire state. The community chose the Utah Mammoth, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we’re building together.”
Mammoth fossils have been found throughout Utah in Bear Lake, Fillmore, Orem, Park City, Lake Powell, and most notably Huntington Canyon, where a complete mammoth skeleton was discovered in 1988. These massive, resilient creatures stood over 14 feet tall, weighed up to 22,000 pounds, and used their curved tusks to dig through snow, fend off predators, and thrive in Utah’s glacial terrain. Evidence suggests mammoths charged in herds at speeds exceeding 25 miles per hour, comparable to the speeds reached by the fastest skaters in the NHL.
As part of today’s announcement, SEG introduced a full suite of brand elements including the primary logo for the franchise – the Mountain Mammoth – along with secondary marks and the Utah Badge:
- The Mountain Mammoth logo captures the fierce power of the mammoth mid-charge, tusks up, and ready to attack. Within the mark are nods to the state including the Wasatch Mountain Range and snow-capped peaks that form the beast’s crown; the shape of Utah, which is subtly embedded in the mountain silhouette; and the curved tusk to form a bold “U.”
- The secondary marks underscore the team’s identity and unwavering pride in the state and include the word “UTAH” with the Mammoth tusk embedded into the “U,” as well as the tusked “U” standing alone as a bold lettermark.
- The Utah Badge is a classic emblem inspired by the UTAH stairstep design from the franchise’s inaugural season – paying homage to the history of hockey in the state and showcasing the club’s commitment to continuing to grow the game.
Accompanying the visual identity is a unique custom-designed typeface, Mammoth Sans, which features a 10-degree forward slant that mirrors Utah’s mountainous terrain and reflects the team’s relentless pursuit of progress. Details like the angled crossbars on the “A” and “H” serve as another visual link to the team’s inaugural lettering system and the steepness of Utah’s highest peaks.
The organization’s inaugural season color palette will remain at the center of the team’s permanent identity. The colors consist of Rock Black, representing the darkness of night in the mountains; Salt White, illustrating both the snow on Utah’s peaks and the famous salt flats; and Mountain Blue, a representation of Utah’s rich winter sports history and its clear skies for more than 230 days a year.
The team’s uniforms will retain the same striping design fans have come to love, now updated with Mammoth marks. The home jersey remains Rock Black, anchored by the Mountain Mammoth primary logo on the chest and Utah Badge on the shoulders. The away jersey continues in Salt White, featuring the inaugural season UTAH stairstep design with an updated typeface across the front and the Mountain Mammoth primary logo on each shoulder. Player numbers will be styled in the Mammoth Sans font, and “Est. 2024” will be stitched inside the collar of both jerseys – a tribute to the NHL’s arrival in Utah.
The team’s permanent brand identity was developed in collaboration with renowned design firm Doubleday & Cartwright.
Beginning today at 12 P.M. MT, fans can purchase a limited selection of first-run Utah Mammoth merchandise, including t-shirts, hats, and hoodies, exclusively at the Team Store inside Delta Center. Fans can also express their interest in being among the first to purchase a Utah Mammoth home jersey by filling out this form. Starting next week on May 14, items will be available for purchase online at www.NHLShop.com.
In the coming weeks, the Utah Mammoth will be announcing details surrounding a series of merchandise drops and community events happening across the state this summer, with the first taking place May 17 at the ice rinks at the SLC Sports Complex in Salt Lake City.