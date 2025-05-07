Utah’s NHL Franchise Officially Named the Utah Mammoth

“We couldn't be more excited to launch the official name and marks for Utah's NHL hockey team. When it came to naming the team, we did something unprecedented – going through four rounds of community voting, including getting feedback not only on potential names but also on potential logos. We love the passion of the people of Utah and the way they showed up for the team during its inaugural season and the energy they brought to voting on its permanent identity," said Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Mammoth. “From day one, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are excited to celebrate today’s launch with the entire state. The community chose the Utah Mammoth, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we’re building together.”

Mammoth fossils have been found throughout Utah in Bear Lake, Fillmore, Orem, Park City, Lake Powell, and most notably Huntington Canyon, where a complete mammoth skeleton was discovered in 1988. These massive, resilient creatures stood over 14 feet tall, weighed up to 22,000 pounds, and used their curved tusks to dig through snow, fend off predators, and thrive in Utah’s glacial terrain. Evidence suggests mammoths charged in herds at speeds exceeding 25 miles per hour, comparable to the speeds reached by the fastest skaters in the NHL.

As part of today’s announcement, SEG introduced a full suite of brand elements including the primary logo for the franchise – the Mountain Mammoth – along with secondary marks and the Utah Badge: