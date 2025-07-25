Sports teams launch 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to support Hill Country flood relief

This investment will better the lives of those affected by the flooding by providing long-term improvements such as access to mental health resources, community programming and the creation of safe places where young people can come together and heal from tragedy. Collectively, these teams have already contributed over $6.3 million to flood relief efforts to date, with funds supporting various organizations, including the Texas Sport for Healing Fund. Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is managing the fund in conjunction with San Antonio Area Foundation (SAF). A panel of representatives from the founding teams will work collaboratively with SAF, alongside Central Texas community partners and local organizations on the ground, to routinely evaluate and identify additional recipients as needs evolve.