Sports teams launch 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to support Hill Country flood relief

Thirty-nine organizations have united to aid long-term recovery efforts for communities impacted by the July flooding

By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – In response to the devastating flooding in Central Texas, 39 local and national professional sports organizations have joined efforts to launch the “Texas Sport for Healing Fund.” Starting today, fans can support relief efforts through a national online auction featuring over 150 pieces of rare sports memorabilia from more than 80 sports teams and players.

This fund will support both immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery for the communities directly impacted by the flooding. The auction will close on Friday, August 8 and all auction proceeds will support the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.

The following organizations, including representatives from multiple professional sports leagues in Texas, have come together to provide the initial funding:

Austin FC

Dallas Wings Community Foundation

Houston Texans

PBR Austin Gamblers

Austin Marathon

El Paso Locomotive FC

Hunt Sports Group

PBR Texas Rattlers

Austin Spurs

Faith Fight Finish Foundation

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation

Round Rock Express

Bryson DeChambeau Foundation

FC Dallas

Just Keep Livin’ Foundation

REV Entertainment

Cleburne Railroaders

Frisco RoughRiders

LOVB Austin

San Antonio Spurs

Circuit of The Americas

Houston Astros

LOVB Houston

Texas Legends

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Dynamo

Meredith and Scottie Scheffler

Texas Rangers

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Dash

NBA Foundation

Texas Stars

Dallas Stars

Houston Rockets

NBA Players Association

The US Tennis Association

Dallas Trinity FC

Houston SaberCats

Nolan Ryan Foundation

“We are proud to partner with our friends across the state to raise money for those impacted by the tragic events in Central Texas,” Dallas Stars President/CEO Brad Alberts said. “We would also like to thank the numerous NHL clubs and team foundations for their generous donations for the auction. The Dallas Stars organization will continue to look for additional ways to provide resources and support to those affected over the coming months.”

This investment will better the lives of those affected by the flooding by providing long-term improvements such as access to mental health resources, community programming and the creation of safe places where young people can come together and heal from tragedy. Collectively, these teams have already contributed over $6.3 million to flood relief efforts to date, with funds supporting various organizations, including the Texas Sport for Healing Fund. Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is managing the fund in conjunction with San Antonio Area Foundation (SAF). A panel of representatives from the founding teams will work collaboratively with SAF, alongside Central Texas community partners and local organizations on the ground, to routinely evaluate and identify additional recipients as needs evolve.

Fans who would like to join the Texas and national sports community by contributing to the fund are invited to donate here.

National Auction Live Now

Community members can take part in the multi-franchise auction to drive visibility and support to the cause, featuring sports memorabilia and merchandise donated by over 80 teams. Teams from across the country, spanning a wide range of professional leagues, have donated over 150 items to the auction such as game tickets, autographed sports equipment, jerseys, game balls and more to be added in the coming days, as a show of the national sports industry’s solidarity and support for the Texas community in this time of need. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.

About Texas Sport for Healing

Members of the Texas national professional sports communities have joined efforts to form the “Texas Sport for Healing Fund.” The fund will provide long-term support for Texas communities directly impacted by tragedy throughout the state by investing in the needs of youth and families who have been most affected. Together, we are Texas Strong.

