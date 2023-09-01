Player Profile: Esa Lindell
The Finnish blueliner has had to adjust to defensive line changes throughout the past two seasons
Position:Defense
Height: 6-3
Weight:220
Shoots:Left
Salary:Two years remaining at $5.8 million per season
Did You Know: Since coming into the league, Lindell leads the NHL in shorthanded time on ice at 1,490:27.
Last Season: Lindell had a transition season as he lost defensive partner John Klingberg to free agency and had to adjust to a new coaching staff. The defensive defenseman handled the changes well, as he posted 24 points (8 goals, 16 assists) in 82 games and pushed his plus-minus from plus-4 in 2021-22 to a career-best plus-29 last season. Lindell did this while seeing his time on ice reduced more than two minutes per game to 19:55 and while seeing his importance in the offense diminish. He was partnered with Jani Hakanpää and the duo was used in more defensive situations. Still, he was the team leader in shorthanded time on ice and often was used in the waning seconds of a period while protecting a lead. All in all, it was a solid overall season for the 29-year-old, as he took a step back but still had a solid niche.
Looking Forward: Many fans frown at Lindell's salary cap hit of $5.8 million and expect more offense, or at the very least, a more dynamic defensive role. That's not who the quiet Finn is. He was actually a complicated fit with the risky Klingberg, which added to some minuses throughout his career. That's why he seemed more at home next to Hakanpää last season. That said, the duo was not great in the playoffs. Lindell had just three points in 19 games and was a minus-10 in the postseason. For all their defensive abilities, they weren't the shutdown pair the team needed at times. So, could the coaches mix things up again this season? It's a possibility. As the search continues for Miro Heiskanen's regular partner, one might wonder if Lindell will be given some time to the left of Heiskanen. It's not a perfect fit, but it would allow Heiskanen to freelance more. However, if youngsters Thomas Harley or Nils Lundkvist get time with Heiskanen, or even if veteran Ryan Suter ends up there again, the option to change the second and third pairs still exists. Could Lindell play beside Harley or Lundkvist? Could Hakanpää slide to the right of Suter? The guess is we will see a bit of everything to start off with. That said, the return of Lindell with Hakanpää still is on the table. Lindell had an effective season (as did Hakanpää, with 16 points and a plus-18) so a repeat wouldn't be bad. Lindell has not had a big hitting season for the past four, although he continues to lead in blocked shots (147), so maybe he and Hakanpää can still be a quiet shutdown pair.
He Said It: "Just keep it simple. The structure that we play fits our game. Play fast, win battles, that's all. We have played together all season and I think it helps with the chemistry. We know each other and know which spots, where to go. I would say we are a lot the same."
- Lindell on how he and Hakanpää looked at the game last season.
