Player Profile: Esa Lindell

Looking Forward: Many fans frown at Lindell's salary cap hit of $5.8 million and expect more offense, or at the very least, a more dynamic defensive role. That's not who the quiet Finn is. He was actually a complicated fit with the risky Klingberg, which added to some minuses throughout his career. That's why he seemed more at home next to Hakanpää last season. That said, the duo was not great in the playoffs. Lindell had just three points in 19 games and was a minus-10 in the postseason. For all their defensive abilities, they weren't the shutdown pair the team needed at times. So, could the coaches mix things up again this season? It's a possibility. As the search continues for Miro Heiskanen's regular partner, one might wonder if Lindell will be given some time to the left of Heiskanen. It's not a perfect fit, but it would allow Heiskanen to freelance more. However, if youngsters Thomas Harley or Nils Lundkvist get time with Heiskanen, or even if veteran Ryan Suter ends up there again, the option to change the second and third pairs still exists. Could Lindell play beside Harley or Lundkvist? Could Hakanpää slide to the right of Suter? The guess is we will see a bit of everything to start off with. That said, the return of Lindell with Hakanpää still is on the table. Lindell had an effective season (as did Hakanpää, with 16 points and a plus-18) so a repeat wouldn't be bad. Lindell has not had a big hitting season for the past four, although he continues to lead in blocked shots (147), so maybe he and Hakanpää can still be a quiet shutdown pair.