FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 1 at Ball Arena.
NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Colorado Avalanche Game 6 on May 1
Game 6 on Thursday, May 1 has been set for 8:30 p.m. CT at Ball Arena
The game will be televised on Victory+ and TBS and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.
As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.