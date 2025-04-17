NHL announces Dallas Stars schedule for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series 

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today the Dallas Stars' schedule for their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins Saturday, April 19 at American Airlines Center. The 2025 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by 7-Eleven, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts and KIA.
The First Round series at American Airlines Center against the Colorado Avalanche will begin on Saturday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Josh Bogorad and Daryl "Razor" Reaugh will call the action on Victory+, whose comprehensive postseason coverage will include pregame and postgame shows featuring TV analysts Brien Rea and Brent Severyn. All games will be available via the Victory+ platform.
Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket will broadcast all Stars playoff games featuring the duo of Bogorad and Reaugh. Along with the simulcast, the Stars pre- and postgame show hosted by Bruce LeVine and Michael Dixon will provide fans with in-depth analysis prior to the game, during intermissions and postgame reaction following the game.
Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature a concert series, presented by Jack Daniel's. Other sponsor activations include a KIA vehicle display, along with games and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early to receive LED wristbands, courtesy of Bud Light.
Single game tickets for all four potential home games of the First Round are available here. As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.