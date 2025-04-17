NHL announces Dallas Stars schedule for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series 

Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature a concert series, presented by Jack Daniel's. Other sponsor activations include a KIA vehicle display, along with games and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early to receive LED wristbands, courtesy of Bud Light.