In a lot of ways, the preseason is usually too long for the Dallas Stars.
Last minute details: Final decisions await Stars in weekend ahead
From a handful of roster spots to lines and pairings, Saturday’s preseason game provides a nice springboard into a busy week for Dallas
But, with a new coaching staff and some key lineup changes, this preseason seems to be rolling along at a pretty good clip. The lads in Victory Green are 4-1-0 so far in exhibition games and wrap up this dress rehearsal session on Saturday at American Airlines Center against the Colorado Avalanche. After that, they have a handful of decisions to make to get ready for Thursday’s regular-season opener in Winnipeg.
“We’ve had good skates and we’re trying to put a lot of work in to have it instinctual,” said forward Tyler Seguin. “That’s what the preseason is about, especially this year with a new coaching staff.”
With Glen Gulutzan taking over behind the bench and adding Neil Graham as an assistant coach, the players are learning some new lessons. Add to that the fact that there are different players in the mix, and you have some questions that still need answering. After seeing forwards Mason Marchment, Mikael Granlund and Evgenii Dadonov depart in the offseason and then having captain Jamie Benn undergo surgery to repair a collapsed lung last week, there are openings in this lineup.
Current players like Mavrik Bourque, Sam Steel and Oskar Bäck are candidates to take on more playing time, but it also opens the door for prospects like Justin Hryckowian and Arttu Hyry, and could even offer an opportunity to a veteran like Adam Erne, who is on a Professional Tryout Contract and is still on the roster.
“We’ve got decisions to make,” Gulutzan said on Friday. “We’ve got young players who are trying to take a bite into our roster and stay here, so you want to see them. You want to see all of the systems come together seamlessly, but the reality is you’re hoping you get through clean.”
That last part means no more injuries, and that is a huge priority, but the fact that the Stars have some tough decisions means they should have the depth to handle any ailments that may arise. In addition to the forward depth, Dallas also has eight solid defensemen, but will likely only carry seven on a regular basis. Veteran Alexander Petrovic was great in the playoffs last season and has a chance to be a lineup regular this year. Vladislav Kolyachonok, 24, was acquired in the Matt Dumba trade over the summer and has a bit of NHL experience. That’s a decision that will have to be made before the season opener, and Gulutzan said he wants all of his players playing.
“With this schedule, I’ve already made up my mind that I’m not going to let guys rot on the vine,” Gulutzan said. “I want to make sure they’re getting in their games up here. There’s competition for spots here and competition for ice time, not just spots. I think guys need to play. And the schedule is going to dictate that night in and night out. It’s just too heavy.”
Yet, there are also roster number limitations and a salary cap to consider, so getting the lineup to a workable number is going to be a challenge. That’s why the preseason is huge.
Erne is 30 years old, has 379 games of NHL experience with Tampa Bay, Detroit and Edmonton, and is coming off of hip surgery, so he is certainly an intriguing cog in all of this. He also has 880 career hits and brings a physical element that seems to line up with how Gulutzan is wanting to play.
“I’ve seen good things from Erns,” said Gultzan, who coached Erne on the Oilers in 2024. “I saw him in Edmonton a year ago and he’s skating way better after his surgery. He’s a lot leaner. He had a whole summer to work. I see him a lot more like the player I remembered in Detroit. He can play heavy hockey. He’s had a good camp.”
For Erne, every day could be his last, so he’s trying to balance on the edge with a calm hand.
“You’re on a PTO, so any day could be the day you go home,” he said. “But I think the thing for me that I’ve learned is you never really know what goes on behind closed doors, but I can honestly say I’ve left it all on the table and I know they’re happy with what I’ve done.”
That actually makes sense for everyone, because the majority of the roster has to embrace the here and now, as well.
“Last year, I think we got a little ahead of ourselves early,” said forward Matt Duchene. “The most important thing to this hockey team is the preseason game. It’s always the next one, that’s the thing. Gully has that quote, `Be where your boots are,’ and that’s actually something I’ve tried to live by.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.