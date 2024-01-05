Jake Oettinger among 32 players named to 2024 All-Star Weekend

NHL announces 32 players named to 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend and launch of the All-Star Fan Vote

By NHL PR
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK (Jan. 4, 2024) – The National Hockey League today announced 32 players named to the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend in Toronto, Feb. 1-3, as well as the launch of the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, which will enable fans to complete the All-Star rosters by selecting 12 additional All-Stars. Voting is now open at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL® App.

The 32 All-Stars named today – 28 skaters and four goaltenders – were selected by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department. One Player was chosen from each NHL team.

Below are the first 32 All-Star Players:

Player (All-Star Appearance)

Player (All-Star Appearance)

F Frank Vatrano, ANA (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (4th)

F David Pastrnak, BOS (4th)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (3rd)

F Elias Lindholm, CGY (1st)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (3rd)

F Connor Bedard, CHI (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th)

F Boone Jenner, CBJ (1st)

G Jake Oettinger, DAL (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, DET (2nd)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (7th)

F Sam Reinhart, FLA (1st)

G Cam Talbot, LAK (2nd)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (3rd)

F Filip Forsberg, NSH (2nd)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (3rd)

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (3rd)

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (2nd)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (4th)

F Travis Konecny, PHI (2nd)

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (6th)

F Tomas Hertl, SJS (2nd)

F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA (1st)

F Robert Thomas, STL (1st)

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (5th)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)

D Quinn Hughes, VAN (2nd)

F Jack Eichel, VGK (4th)

F Tom Wilson, WSH (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (4th)

A total of 44 Players will participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, with each of the four squads comprised of 11 players (nine skaters and two goaltenders). As previously announced, the captains of the four All-Star teams, who will be paired with celebrity captains, will select their teams in the televised Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft during NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1.

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual will enable fans to complete the All-Star rosters by selecting 12 additional All-Stars – eight skaters and four goaltenders. Click here for player eligibility guidelines.

Online Voting

Online voting is now open at NHL.com/vote and closes on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. Fans will be permitted to select as few as one Player and a maximum of 12 players per online ballot. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period.

How to vote online:

  • NHL.com/vote features interactive ballots available in eight languages – English, French, Czech, Finnish, German, Slovak, Spanish and Swedish.
  • The NHL App offers fans a mobile interactive ballot that is available on most devices.

X (formerly Twitter) Voting

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual also features an X (formerly Twitter) vote for the second straight year. The X vote will conclude on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. All X votes will be combined with online vote totals.

How to vote on X (formerly Twitter):

  • Each fan post must include the complete hashtag “#NHLAllStarVote” and a Player’s full name, a Player’s X handle or by tagging the Player’s X handle. Only referencing a last name will not count.
  • Each fan must have an active and public X account.
  • Types of eligible X posts: standalone posts, reposts, reply posts, quote posts

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.

In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL All-Star Thursday™, which will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, is open to the public and tickets are available here.

The full NHL release can also be found here.

