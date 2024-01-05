Jake Oettinger among 32 players named to 2024 All-Star Weekend

In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL All-Star Thursday™, which will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, is open to the public and tickets are available here.