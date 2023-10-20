How the Stars’ current makeup pays tribute to their roots

The veteran goalie and his coach butted heads at times, and that was part of the fun of the 1990s Stars. In the old set-up at Valley Ranch, the coaches had to walk through the dressing room to get back to their office. Oftentimes, the media would already be in the room when Hitchcock would breeze through, meaning we were all privy to his motivating talks. On one such occasion, Belfour was working on his pads to make them absolutely perfect, and Hitchcock tried to use a gold analogy on the intensely focused seamstress.